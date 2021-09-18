Investigation confirms reports of abuse in Mali basketball

Another former player, Aisata Tina Jibo, now 31, said Sissoko repeatedly made lewd sexual remarks that Niang did not heed the practices. Sissoko also sometimes had sex with players who were afraid of losing their places on the youth national team, as they became soft.

Asked if Niang knew about Sissoko’s behavior, Jibo told The Times, “Of course, he knew. Yankee was his best friend, they were hanging out together. That’s why Yankee was so powerful.” He had the support of the President.”

Frenchman Jose Ruiz, who coached the Mali women’s basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he replaced Sissoko for the 2013 African Championships after two players complained to the Mali sports ministry about Sissoko’s behavior. Ruiz did not criticize Niang, but said she and Sissoko were close and that mistreatment of female players was “a big problem”.

Niang denied to FIBA ​​investigators that he had ever been to nightclubs with the players or witnessed Sissoko’s obnoxious behavior. Investigators said none of the victims came forward to substantiate the allegations of groping.

The FIBA ​​investigation states that despite being unable to independently verify the charges leveled against Sissoko, “the hearing evidence provided by multiple witnesses is concerning.” He was suspended by FIBA ​​in June.

The FIBA ​​investigation strongly criticized the Mali Basketball Federation. The report states that “institutional acceptance of player abuse exists” within the federation and “neither action nor attempt has been made to identify or correct it.”

The report confirmed The Times’ account that 51-year-old Amadou Bamba sexually assaulted and abused several players as coach of the women’s youth national team and retaliated against some players who asked him to compete in certain competitions. Witnessed by choosing not to. He has since been arrested.