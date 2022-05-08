World

Investigation underway after 2 teens shot near Central Park in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect after two teens were shot near Central Park on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Duke Ellington circle on East 110th Street and 5th Avenue in East Harlem.

A 13-year-old was shot in the left leg, and a 14-year-old was shot in the left bicep.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

