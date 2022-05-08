Investigation underway after 2 teens shot near Central Park in East Harlem
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Duke Ellington circle on East 110th Street and 5th Avenue in East Harlem.
A 13-year-old was shot in the left leg, and a 14-year-old was shot in the left bicep.
Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
