Investigation underway following police-involved shooting in the Bronx



NEW YORK — An investigation was underway Sunday night following a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Police said a man was shot inside of a car at around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Boston Road and East 165th Street in the Morrisania section of the borough. The man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known.

ADVISORY; Due to a police investigation, please avoid the area of Boston Road and East 165 Street in the Bronx. Expect traffic and emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/ayAa9XBNMV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 7, 2022

The NYPD issued an alert asking the public to avoid the area due to heavy traffic and emergency vehicles expected in the area.

