Investment in Voda-Idea was loss deal, Rs 67000 lost on one lakh

Shares of the company fell up to 25 per cent today after Kumar Mangalam Birla resigned from the post of chairmanship of Vodafone Idea and decided to liquidate his stake from the company. By the way, recovery was also seen in it later. One special thing is that the company’s stock has come down to a low of 52 weeks. That is, both the company 52 weeks and low are made this year. That is, the company’s stock has fallen 67 percent in 7 months.

According to market data, people investing in Vodafone Idea shares have lost Rs 67 thousand on an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 7 months. Let us tell you that both the companies were merged. After that it was expected that Vodafone Idea would be strong to compete with Jio and Airtel in the country, but it did not happen. Now it remains to be seen what action the government takes in this matter.

Shares of this company fell by 67 percent: According to the data of the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company’s stock was at Rs 13.80 on January 15, which today came to a 52-week low with Rs 4.55. In these nearly 7 months, the company’s stock fell by 67 percent. It is expected to come down further. According to experts, the company’s shares were not expected to come down so much. Due to this, investors have suffered huge losses on the money invested in the shares of the company.

Loss of 67 thousand rupees on one lakh rupees: If we talk about the loss of investors, then on one lakh rupees, the investors have suffered a loss of 67 thousand rupees. If an investor will hold shares of Vodafone Idea and their value will be Rs 1 lakh on January 15, then according to his value of Rs 4.55 today, his value will not exceed Rs 33 thousand.

Prices had fallen by up to 25 percent today itself: If we talk about today, then the share price of the company had seen a decline of up to 25 percent today. The company’s stock closed at Rs 6.03 on Wednesday. Whereas today the company’s stock went down to 4.55 percent. That is, up to 25 percent of the company’s stock had fallen. Whereas after that there was a recovery in the shares of the company and closed at Rs 5.94.





