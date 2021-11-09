Investment of TMKOC actors: ‘Jethalal’ bought a gleaming car and ‘Babita ji’ bought a luxurious flat

The cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have got silver and silver this time in Diwali. The first show’s ‘Jethalal’ i.e. Dilip Joshi bought a shining car. At the same time, ‘Babita ji’ i.e. Munmun Dutta has also bought a luxurious flat. Yes, Munmun Dutta himself has told his fans about this. Not only this, the actress has shared some pictures on social media while posing in her new house.

Also, it has been mentioned in the caption that at this time he is in his new house, this is a new beginning for him. Munmun Dutta gave this good news to the fans with his many pictures. Munmun Dutta wrote in his post- ‘New home…new beginning.’

Munmun further wrote- ‘Was very busy, I have shifted to my new house amidst tight schedule. During this time she also fell very ill. I am fine now. But very excited to make a fresh start in my new home. My dream has come true.

Actually, Munmun had shifted to his new house before Diwali. In such a situation, the pictures shared by Munmun are of Diwali only. The balcony is visible behind Munmun, which is seen covered with lattice. At the same time, the decorating lights of Diwali are also visible behind Munmun.

Munmun wrote in his post- ‘This time I am posting a late Diwali post. I have shifted to my new house. Was away from social media for some time. Was spending quality time with mother. In such a situation, I celebrated a very peaceful type of Diwali. I started from zero. Didn’t take anyone’s help. Where I am today, I am on my own. I take great pride in myself. My hardwork, my dedication, all of them together have given me all this.

#jethalal of #tarakmehtakaultachashma with family as he buys new car this Diwali pic.twitter.com/eXu9qjoBAg — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 6, 2021

Let us tell you that earlier, Jethalal i.e. actor Dilip Joshi of the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ also bought a shining car on Diwali. The actor gifted a black colored Kia Sonet subcompact SUV to the family on Diwali. The cost of this car is around Rs 12.29 lakh.

