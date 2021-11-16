investor Jhunjhunwala company will buy 72 aircraft from Boeing for Akasa company had come to the ground after accidents in 2019

In order to provide cheap air service in India, country’s veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s airline Akasa Air has tied up with American company Boeing to take seventy-two 737 MAX planes. A joint statement issued on Tuesday said that Akasa Air The Boeing Company There will be two types of aircraft. The first is the ‘737-8-MAX’ and the second is the high-capacity ‘737-8-200 MAX’ aircraft. The cost of these planes is about 9 billion US dollars. The agreement was signed at the ongoing Air Show 2021 in Dubai.

At present, the company plans to start operations of these aircraft in India by summer next year. The No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Akasa Air’s operations in India has been received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation last month. “We are delighted to partner with Boeing for our first airplane order and thank them for their confidence in Akasa Air’s business plan and leadership team,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dubey said in a statement.

He added that the new 737 MAX airplane will not only serve the purpose of running an economical, reliable and affordable airline, but it will also be an eco-friendly one. India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 26 lifted the ban on commercial flight operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after nearly two and a half years.

Operations of these aircraft in India were halted after the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX planes crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 13 March 2019. 157 people died in this accident, including four Indians.

European aircraft maker Airbus currently dominates the Indian aviation market. As of 15 October, there were 666 aircraft registered in India, of which 65 per cent belonged to Airbus, 21 per cent to Boeing and the rest belonged to other companies. At present, only SpiceJet airline has 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet in India. Akasa Air will be the second airline in India to operate this narrow-body aircraft.