Investors profited more than Rs 6 lakh crore in four days due to market boom

Both the Sensex and Nifty indices have reached record levels. Even today many stocks are at record levels. The investors are getting the benefit of this. In the last four trading days, more than Rs 6 lakh crore has come in the bag of investors. According to the data, today the Sensex is trading with a gain of about 150 points. At the same time, the Sensex has seen a rise of more than one thousand points in four days. On the other hand, big companies listed in the stock market have also benefited a lot. Shares of Reliance, Tata Group and Gautam Adani companies have seen a rise.

Big profit for investors

In the last four trading days, stock market investors have made a profit of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. The market cap of the major index of the stock market, Sensex, is linked to the benefits of the market investors. Whenever there is an increase in it, there is profit for the investors and when there is a fall, then there is a loss for the investors. In the last four days, the market cap of the Sensex has seen an increase of Rs 6,09,840.74 crore. Due to which the total market cap of the Sensex increased to Rs 2,68,30,387.79 crore.

Big companies got big profit

On the other hand, the big companies listed in the stock market have benefited immensely. The shares of Tata Group’s TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Nalco have gained more than 10 percent. While talking about the shares of Reliance Industries, the shares of Reliance Industries have seen a rise of about 4 percent in four days. There is a boom in the companies of Adani Group.

stock market boom

Even today the stock market has closed sharply. According to the data received from BSE, it closed at 60284.31 points with a gain of 148.53 percent. Which reached the high of the day at 60331.74 points. On the other hand, the main index of the National Stock Exchange, Nifty 50, gained 46 points to close at 17991.95 points. Whereas during the trading session reached a record level with 18008.65 points.

The post Investors got profit of more than 6 lakh crore rupees in four days due to the boom in the market appeared first on Jansatta.

#Investors #profited #lakh #crore #days #due #market #boom