Investors Snap Up Metaverse Real Estate in a Virtual Land Boom
Justin Bieber performed at a live concert earlier this month, but the event was not in a stadium or arena. Similar to recent performances by Ariana Grande, The Weekend, and Travis Scott, the concert was held in Metavers, an online world immersed in immersive, four-dimensional experiences across the Internet.
Fans around the world saw Mr. Bieber’s avatar singing songs from his hit album “Justice”. Investors were also watching. Preparing for the digital land boom that will appear in a few months, they are taking over concert venues, shopping malls and other properties in Metavers.
Interest in this digital world skyrocketed last month when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be known as Meta, an attempt to take advantage of the digital frontier. According to digital currency investor Grayscale, the global market for goods and services in Metavers will soon reach 1 trillion.
Metaverse consists of multiple digital fields. Every 3-D is like a virtual city where avatars live, work and play. Anyone who has come in contact with popular video games like Fortnite, Animal Crossing and Roblox Universe has got a taste of what these areas look like. In each, integrated elements of virtual reality, streaming video, mobile gaming, avatars and artificial intelligence are integrated into immersive digital experiences.
But investing in real estate in Metavers is still a lot of speculation, and no one knows if this boom is the next big thing or the next big bubble.
Technologists believe that Metavers will grow into a fully functioning economy in a few short years and provide a synchronous digital experience that will integrate into your life just like today’s email and social networking.
In this digital world, money is a cryptocurrency, because finance in Metavers is backed by blockchain – a digitally distributed public account that eliminates the need for a third party, such as a bank. Anyone entering the virtual world can buy or trade non-fungible tokens or NFTs for art, music and even homes, which are blockchain-based archives that are digital representations of real-world objects. NFT serves as proof of ownership and is not interchangeable.
And in recent months, the number of transactions for commercial real estate in Metavers has increased.
In October, Tokens.com, a blockchain technology company focusing on NFTs and metaverse real estate, acquired Metavers Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies, for 1.7 million. The Metavers Group is headquartered in Toronto but has its virtual headquarters in a world called Decentralland in Crypto Valley, north of Metavers for Silicon Valley. Decentland has districts for gambling, shopping, fashion and art.
“Instead of trying to create a world like Facebook, I said, ‘Why don’t we go in and buy a parcel of land in these metavers and then we can become landlords?’ Andrew Kiguel, co-founder and CEO of Tokens.com, said.
Following that edit, Tokens.com broke the digital ground on the tower in Descentraland. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and other luxury brands have already entered the metavars through NFTs, leaving company officials optimistic that the Tokens.com tower will soon make money from rents and promotions for such brands.
For those wondering why a company might want to invest in a virtual office in Metavers, Michael Gord, co-founder of Metavers Group, said skeptics should pay attention to the epidemic-driven trend.
“As more people get involved, where do you go with friends, where you have experiences like conferences and concerts,” he said. “It’s inevitable that Metavers will be the No. 1 social network in the world.”
Metavers Group has a real estate investment trust and plans to build a portfolio of properties in Decentralland as well as in other areas including Somnium Space, Sandbox and Upland. The Internet may be infinite, but not virtual real estate – for example, Decentraliland is 90,000 parcels of land, each approximately 50 feet by 50 feet. There is a feeling among investors that there is gold in those pixelated hills, Mr. Gord said.
“Imagine that when you came to New York it was farmland and you had the option of getting a block of SoHo,” he said. “If one wants to buy a block of real estate in SoHo today, it is invaluable, it is not in the market. The same experience will come in Metavers. “
Last week, Tokens.com closed another major land deal in the Decentralland fashion district for an estimated $ 2.5 million. The company, which claims to be the largest real estate business in Metavers history, plans to develop the area as a virtual hub, a luxury fashion brand, à la Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue.
Mr Kiguel estimates that the value of his portfolio in Metavers is 10 times higher than his purchase price, and most logic would seem to be the same for everyone who has ever bought or sold real estate.
“It’s a place, a place, a place,” he said. “A parcel of land in the downtown core, which has a lot of visitor traffic, costs more than a parcel of land in the suburbs. There is a scarcity value. ”
Many of these digital realms appear to be cartoonish, sticky-colored fantasy worlds, while others are digital applications of the planet we already know and love. Superworld, a virtual real estate platform that is mapped around the world, offers 64.8 billion plots – for sale as each NFT. The Taj Mahal is available just like your childhood home. Owners can purchase plots for emotional or intellectual reasons, but either way, once they purchase NFT, they get a share of any trade that takes place on that piece of property.
“You can buy places you love, whether it’s Central Park or the Pyramids in Egypt,” said Hrish Lotlikar, co-founder and CEO of Superworld. “What you’re buying is virtual land that covers the earth.”
And as the Metavers penetrate deeper into the everyday consciousness of our universe, there is a new realm where their separation disappears: omnipresent.
The real world and the online world have merged into one hybrid universe, where fungal and nonfungible intersect at multiple points, said Justin Bannon, co-founder and CEO of the Boson Protocol, which enables the sale of physical products in metavers. As NFTs. The real estate in Metavers will be the commerce that will drive this transformation.
“It’s already happening, and it’s just a question of degree,” he said. “But I think in five years, my daughter wouldn’t let me drop out of school if I didn’t wear a pair of sneakers that didn’t even have NFT,” he said.
In June, the Boson Protocol purchased a plot of land in the entire block of the Vegas City gambling district of Decentralland. The company says space will become a commerce point where real-world products can be exchanged for NFTs; The same NFTs, which serve as digital representations of physical products, can also be traded for items in brick-and-mortar stores.
“Everyone knows we’re going to be very early and these things are going to be antiques in modern times,” Mr. Bannon said. “So it’s very profitable to buy at this stage.”
There are only a handful of digital areas where investors can buy and sell real estate and they all use their own cryptocurrency. Decentraland’s is called MANA, for example. Decentraland also has a marketplace where people can browse NFT, including land for sale. “It’s almost like multiple listing services,” Mr. Kiguel said.
Wave, an entertainment company that hosts interactive concerts with Mr. Bieber, makes a profit from virtual trading and brand sponsorship for shows held in neutral zones rather than the digital realm. The company is not yet making money on real estate, but Adam Arigo, co-founder and chief executive, said he was researching the possibilities.
“These platforms, such as Descentraland and Sandbox, are leading the way in building the credentials of these storefronts,” he said. “Over the next few years, everything we do is going to be more mainstream.”
