Investors Snap Up Metaverse Real Estate in a Virtual Land Boom

Justin Bieber performed at a live concert earlier this month, but the event was not in a stadium or arena. Similar to recent performances by Ariana Grande, The Weekend, and Travis Scott, the concert was held in Metavers, an online world immersed in immersive, four-dimensional experiences across the Internet.

Fans around the world saw Mr. Bieber’s avatar singing songs from his hit album “Justice”. Investors were also watching. Preparing for the digital land boom that will appear in a few months, they are taking over concert venues, shopping malls and other properties in Metavers.

Interest in this digital world skyrocketed last month when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be known as Meta, an attempt to take advantage of the digital frontier. According to digital currency investor Grayscale, the global market for goods and services in Metavers will soon reach 1 trillion.

Metaverse consists of multiple digital fields. Every 3-D is like a virtual city where avatars live, work and play. Anyone who has come in contact with popular video games like Fortnite, Animal Crossing and Roblox Universe has got a taste of what these areas look like. In each, integrated elements of virtual reality, streaming video, mobile gaming, avatars and artificial intelligence are integrated into immersive digital experiences.