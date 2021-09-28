Invisible photos of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Photos from London: Twinkle Khanna shared some unseen photos from London with Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar, may have distanced herself from the movies but she remains very active on social media. Now Twinkle Khanna has shared some unseen photos (Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna unseen photos) with Akshay Kumar from London. With this he has given his opinion about marriage.

Twinkle Khanna has shared many unseen photos from her Instagram account. In these pictures, she is seen chatting with her husband Akshay Kumar in a cafe. Twinkle Khanna wrote, ‘My niece clicked several pictures while we were chatting. I think it says a lot about marriages. You start with your best smile and gradually those smiles go away. Trying to scare her in the last picture and with that I am also focusing on my coffee. From Jab We Met to What the Hack.





Recently, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara celebrated her 9th birthday. On this special day, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared a beautiful post on their social media account and wished their daughter Nitara a happy birthday.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s work front, he was last seen in the film ‘Bell Bottom’. Now Akshay Kumar will be seen working in films like ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Rakshabandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Recently, the actor has announced the release dates of several of his films following the news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra.