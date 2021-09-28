Invisible photos of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Photos from London: Twinkle Khanna shared some unseen photos from London with Akshay Kumar.
Recently, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara celebrated her 9th birthday. On this special day, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared a beautiful post on their social media account and wished their daughter Nitara a happy birthday.
Speaking of Akshay Kumar’s work front, he was last seen in the film ‘Bell Bottom’. Now Akshay Kumar will be seen working in films like ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Rakshabandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Recently, the actor has announced the release dates of several of his films following the news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra.
#Invisible #photos #Akshay #Kumar #Twinkle #Khanna #Akshay #Kumar #Twinkle #Khanna #Photos #London #Twinkle #Khanna #shared #unseen #photos #London #Akshay #Kumar
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.