Inzamam-ul-Haq appreciates Indian batting: How Inzamam-ul-Haq appreciates Indian batting: How Inzamam-ul-Haq appreciates Indian youth

Highlights Inzamam-ul-Haq said India’s young batsmen have accepted responsibility

Pujara, Kohli and Rahane have not been in good form for some time.

Youngsters like Ishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul have done impressively on the spot.

New Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has lauded the young Indian batsmen. Inzamam believes that young players have played a key role in the Indian team’s victory over the past few years. Inzamam said the burden of Indian batting had been borne by the youngsters for some time as the senior players were not in good form.

The Indian team has seen a number of young players in recent years who have put up impressive performances. Shabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubhaman Gill and Hanuma Vihari have all played well in the highest format of cricket.

On his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that in India’s victories over the last two years on overseas tours, the young batsmen have shown an amazing game.

Mohammad Siraj Troll: Shabh Pant continued to refuse, Kohli took DRS at Siraj’s request, fast bowler became a troll

Inzamam said, “In the last few years, the burden of Indian batting has fallen on the shoulders of the youth. KL Rahul, Shabha Pant and even Ravindra Jadeja have played well in the middle order when needed. He has accepted the responsibility of Indian batting. These youngsters have helped a lot in Indian victories on foreign tours.

Shabh Pant did well in India’s tour of Australia. In India’s series win, Pant showed excellent batting. Ravindra Jadeja has started playing his new role well with the ball and fielding as well as batting. KL Rahul has played well in both the Tests he has played so far on the England tour.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed concern over the form of the three key players in the Indian batting line-up. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have not been able to perform as expected for the last two years.

The former Pakistan captain believes that if all three come in their colors, the Indian team will be stronger.

“The three main players in India have not done very well in the nearly 18-20 months of 2019-2021. Pujara has not scored for nearly 20 months. Even Ajinkya Rahane did not do well. His batting average in 2021 is not 20. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a great player. People consider him the number one player in the world. He did not score a single century during this period. When these players start scoring, the team will be stronger.

Rahane and Pujara make the same mistakes again, VVS Laxman advises Indian batsmen

These three top Indian batsmen have not been able to show effective batting since the beginning of the year 2020. There is only one century in these three. Also, the batting average of the three is in the 20s, which is much lower than their career average.