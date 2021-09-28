Inzamam-ul-Haq heart attack: Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack and underwent successful angioplasty, fans are praying for a speedy recovery

Highlights Inzamam has scored 35 international centuries for Pakistan

Inzamam, 51, said goodbye to cricket in 2007

After retiring from cricket, Pakistan remained associated with cricket

New Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been admitted to a hospital in Lahore after suffering a heart attack. Inzamam underwent angioplasty on Monday evening. According to Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam has not been well for the past three days. The former right-handed batsman had complained of chest pain.

According to initial reports, nothing was known but Inzamam, 51, was taken to hospital for surgery after he suffered a minor heart attack on Monday. The agent of this great Pakistani player told the media that his condition is stable and he has been under the care of a doctor for some time.

Inzamam is counted among Pakistan’s most successful captains. He is one of the best batsmen in Pakistan. Inzamam has scored 8829 runs in 119 Tests for Pakistan. He is the third highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.

Inzamam’s (Inzamam-ul-Haq heart attack) news has made his fans very sad. He wishes his veteran player a speedy recovery on social media.

Inzamam, who said goodbye to international cricket in 200 cricket, remained associated with Pakistan cricket even after his retirement. From coaching he held many important positions in Pakistan cricket. Inzamam was Pakistan’s chief selector from 2016 to 2019.

One of the best batsmen of his time, Inzamam has played 375 ODIs for Pakistan with 11,701 runs to his name. After saying goodbye to cricket, Inzamam has also remained the head coach of Afghanistan.