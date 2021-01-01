Inzamam ul Haq Loud Virat Kohli
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli for his excellent management of the team. Inzamam also said that they should be credited for the victory after the way India returned after being bowled out for 191 in the first innings of the fourth Test.
“When a team wins at a time when at one point it is not considered a contender for victory, the captain’s contribution is crucial. Kohli has managed the team well. The team’s morale has not diminished.
India beat England by 210 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last match of the series between the two teams will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from Friday.
