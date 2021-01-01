Inzamam-ul-Haq praises India: India v England 3rd Test Inzamam hopes for Team India: Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Team India

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is of the opinion that the Indian team has made a comeback on the third day of the Headingley Test. India lost just two wickets on the third day. Inzamam has praised the Indian team for this. England had a lead of 354 runs. But on the third day of the match, the Indian batsmen fought hard.

From India, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries. The Indian team is still in the match. And England can’t relax.

Earlier in the day, India picked up the remaining two wickets for England. India started the second innings with 354 runs back. India lost KL Rahul’s wicket early. Rahul was dismissed shortly before the end of the first session. But India did not lose a single wicket in the second session. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma worked to get the Indian innings back on track. After this, Rohit Sharma was dismissed but Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli not only continued to score runs but also did not allow a single wicket to fall.

Inzamam said the Indian team was initially completely on the backfoot. She was in the 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia (India v Australia Kolkata Test). VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted all day to close the gap on the follow-on to give India a match-winning lead. Inzamam said on his YouTube channel, ‘I remember the Test match between India and Australia. There, VVS Laxman scored 281 and Rahul Dravid 180 runs. The Indian team can still do the same. The way he’s playing, with just two wickets falling in the entire day, is an amazing performance under pressure.

Rohit had to bat for a long time

Many questions were being raised on Rohit Sharma’s ability as an opener in the England situation. He is an aggressive player by birth and believed that it would not be easy for Rohit to open the innings on pitches suitable for England’s swing and seam. He showed some glimpses of his batting in the World Test Championship. But in the series against England, Rohit has impressed with his performance so far.

However, Inzamam believes that Rohit should have stayed on the wicket for some more time after the start. The former Pakistan captain says it was difficult for Rohit to bat and in such a situation he should stop at the crease. Rohit went lbw off Oli Robinson.

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said, ‘The Indian team has made a good comeback. The batting unit of the Indian team has experience. And he has shown this experience so far. Rohit Sharma, who was set and batting at 59, should have stayed on the wicket longer. That is my opinion. He has the ability and the pitch was useful for him and he took a tough start.

The Indian team is still 139 runs behind England. By the end of the third day’s play, Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 91 and Virat Kohli on 45.

