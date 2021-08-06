Inzamam-ul-haq-praises-rahul-dravid-and-indian-team-even-after-loosing-against-sri-lanka Sri Lanka

The Indian team may have lost the T20 series against Sri Lanka, but the conditions in which Team India completed this series are being praised all around. For this, Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was the legendary cricketer of Pakistan, has praised the Indian team fiercely. He said that if the team wanted, it would have gone because this team is not afraid of defeat.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, while talking on his YouTube channel ‘The Match Winner’, mentioned the series between India and Sri Lanka. He said that the conditions in which India have completed the series by playing are more to be admired than Sri Lanka’s victory.

He said, ‘After Krunal Pandya, 8 players went away. When you have the chance you can tell whether to play or not. At that time, feeding the youngsters shows that this team is not afraid of losing.

Credit given to coach Rahul Dravid

Talking further, Inzamam said, ‘The way I have been watching Rahul Dravid from Under-19, the way he has groomed new players is commendable. He has taught the team to never give up. It is a matter of praise for the Indian team to play in such conditions too.

‘Sri Lanka didn’t play well’

The former Pakistan captain also said that, ‘I will not say that Sri Lanka played well, but I will praise the Indian team that even after 8 important players were out, you played and did not back down.’

Significantly, after Krunal Pandya got corona infected, 8 other players were isolated, leaving them out of the remaining two matches. As a result, the Indian team had to play both the remaining matches with only 5 batsmen out of which Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Rituraj Gaikwad made their debuts. Sri Lanka won both the matches and won the series 2-1.





