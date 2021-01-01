Inzamam ul Haq praises Rohit Sharma: Inzamam ul Haq praises Rohit Sharma

Highlights Inzamam-ul-Haq praised Rohit Sharma’s batting

The former Pakistan captain says Rohit helped Rahul survive

By the end of the first day’s play, India had lost three wickets and scored 276 runs.

Rohit scored 83 and KL Rahul returned unbeaten on an individual score of 127.

New Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has praised Rohit Sharma. Inzamam was impressed with the way Rohit batted on the first day of the Lord’s Test. Rohit played 83 runs which is his highest score on foreign soil.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first. England attacked a strong new ball. He was accompanied by veteran James Anderson and Oli Robinson. The conditions were also conducive for fast bowling. The sky was overcast which was a win-win for England. But the England bowlers could not break the Indian opener partnership. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted hard to keep England from making early progress.

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said England were initially expected to take 3-4 wickets. The situation was also favorable to him. But India batted well.

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said on his YouTube channel, ‘India had made their intentions clear from their performance in the first Test. Humidity and conditions on the pitch helped England’s fast bowlers a lot in the first two hours. The bowlers hoped that the Indian batsmen would come under pressure in the first two hours, taking three or four wickets.

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) highly praised Rohit Sharma. He said the manner in which Rohit Sharma faced the England bowlers worked to ease the pressure. In addition, it helped KL Rahul get his vision, which he later took advantage of. He maintained the momentum of the opening pair and praised them for not succumbing to pressure.

Inzamam, one of the greatest batsmen of his time, said, ‘The way Rohit Sharma started against the England bowlers. Especially in such a situation it should be appreciated. India got off to a great start with Rohit, who put pressure on KL Rahul.

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said that if you look at the total, Rohit’s strike rate was 57, while KL Rahul’s strike rate was 51. That is, the duo put pressure on the England bowlers. He said, “Those batsmen who run in a slow and boring manner, they don’t score and I don’t see any benefit from those runs.”