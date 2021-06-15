Ioan Gruffudd ditches his wedding ring three months after filing for divorce from wife Alice Evans



Ioan Gruffudd was pictured with out his wedding ring in Santa Monica on Sunday, three months after filing for divorce from his wife Alice Evans.

The actor, 47, filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable variations as the rationale behind his break up from his wife of 14 years Alice, 49, and was beforehand noticed not carrying his gold band.

And Ioan appeared to not be letting the breakdown of his marriage get him down as he soaked up the solar on the seaside.

Transferring on: Ioan Gruffudd was pictured with out his wedding ring in Santa Monica on Sunday, three months after filing for divorce from his wife Alice Evans

Making issues official: Ioan’s divorce papers cite irreconcilable variations as the rationale behind his break up from his wife Alice (pictured in happier instances)

The Harrow star confirmed off his spectacular physique as he went shirtless on the seaside journey.

Ditching his ring: The actor stepped out with out his wedding band amid his divorce

Ioan donned a pair of navy palm tree shorts for the outing and it wasn’t lengthy till the Welsh actor headed into the ocean for a splash round.

Regardless of his ongoing divorce troubles, Ioan appeared like he did not have a care on the earth as he was pictured laughing and smiling through the solo outing.

The actor’s abs have been on full show as he ran his arms by his hair to chill off within the balmy climes.

Again in January, Ioan’s estranged wife Alice revealed she and the actor they have been breaking apart after 20 years in a shock Twitter assertion and claimed he ‘mentally tortured’ her.

The thespian has been taking to social media repeatedly to replace followers on the break up and, in a latest submit, shared an image of an columnist article on her web page.

The piece slammed her for opening up about her painful break-up from Gruffudd so publicly and commented on the way it may have an effect on her youngsters within the years to come back.

Hitting again, Alice mentioned her daughters Ella, 11 and Elsie, seven, had no concept about their public profile and ‘most likely by no means will’.

She wrote: ‘ what they ARE upset about although? That their Dad walked out and deserted them out of the blue. With out rationalization.’

Throughout: Again in January, Ioan’s estranged wife Alice revealed she and the actor they have been breaking apart after 20 years in a shock Twitter assertion and claimed he ‘mentally tortured’ her

Talking out: It comes after Alice continued to hit again at on-line critics in March whereas insisting the Welsh actor isn’t the person many admiring followers understand him to be

Vocal: Taking to Instagram, Alice defended her proper to talk out towards the 47-year previous heartthrob after beforehand accusing him of abandonment

‘Their dad deserted them’: Again in January, Alice revealed she and the actor they have been breaking apart after 20 years in a shock Twitter assertion and claimed he ‘mentally tortured’ her

Alice additionally accused her estranged husband of ‘winding the s**t up me’ as she posted a vitriolic video about their ‘collaborative divorce’ talks.

She mentioned: ‘I’ve been served with a petition for divorce and it is got here out of the blue and I will not cry. However we have been 20 years collectively, now we have two superb youngsters. I do not know why.

‘In the mean time we’re doing one thing referred to as collaborative divorce which is someplace between a very form method of doing divorce and an outstanding rip-off.

‘As a result of in a method it is “okay, let’s hear what you’ll need and take it to the court docket afterwards” and in one other method it is like, individuals within the appearing enterprise will know when an agent says to you “we simply cannot discover you the roles”.

Actor: Ioan first got here to public consideration as Fifth Officer Harold Lowe in Titanic, after which for his portrayal of Horatio Hornblower within the Hornblower sequence of tv movies

‘It is a bit like, I would like my daughter to stick with me on Saturday nights, “it is simply not inside our prospects”.

The TV and movie star then insisted he misled her with collaborative divorce, including: ‘After which I learn nothing is binding in collaborative, completely nothing.

‘So if I need my daughter to remain yet one more evening in my home, the court docket hasn’t mentioned something so I can do it. So my husband is winding the s**t up me, saying what he says is the regulation, properly we’ve not obtained to the regulation but.

‘Legal professionals aren’t the regulation. Legal professionals are there to f*** the regulation. That is what I at all times mentioned. Anyway I could have some extra ideas later.’

Gruffudd’s divorce papers cite irreconcilable variations as the rationale behind his break up from his wife of 14 years, Alice.

Absorbing the solar: Ioan arrange a deck chair for a spot of sunbathing

The couple met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, when Alice was in a relationship with Pablo Picasso’s grandson Olivier.

The pair turned engaged six years later after she gave him an ultimatum about their relationship, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico in September 2007.

Gruffudd not too long ago stepped out with out his wedding band for the primary time.

Nonetheless buddies: In February, Alice insisted she and the actor ‘are nonetheless buddies’ and confirmed that they have been urgent forward with discussions over a ‘authorized separation’ (pictured in 2018)

The doc, which was filed Los Angeles Superior Court docket on March 1, additionally reveals the previous couple separated on New Yr’s Day – a month earlier than they went public with their relationship standing.

The papers state the exes are in a ‘collaborative course of and intend to resolve all points together with spousal help by written settlement’ – which mirrors their joint assertion about their shock break-up.

They mentioned: ‘As you’ll be able to think about, that is an extremely tough time for our household and we stay dedicated to our youngsters. Thanks for respecting our privateness.’