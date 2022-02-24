IOC condemns Russia for ‘breach of the Olympic Truce’ after invasion of Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance’



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

I. International Olympic Committee Spoke out against Russia After the attack on Ukraine on Thursday, it said its massive attacks violated the Olympic ceasefire, which is set to end on March 20.

The IOC has issued a statement condemning Russia’s actions, saying it violated a UN resolution agreed by 193 members in December.

UEFA to advance to Champions League final from Russia in Ukraine attack: report

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the Russian government’s violation of the Olympic Treaty.” Statement The reading “Olympic Truss began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on February 4, 2022, and ended seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games.”

The purpose of the ceasefire is to ensure the safe passage of athletes during the Games and to promote the idea of ​​working towards world peace in the long run. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which will be held in China from March 4-13.

“Observe your commitment to this Olympic ceasefire. Give peace a chance,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Thursday backed the IOC, calling it a “terrible situation”.

“Our highest priority at the moment is the security and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. Statement . “A key aspect of the ceasefire is to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all recognized persons participating in the Games.”

He continued: “We need to find a solution as soon as possible so that the Ukrainian delegation can go to and from the Games safely.

Parsons said he had spoken to the president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, who said that bringing their athletes to Beijing would be a “great challenge.”

“We’ve seen the Olympic Winter Games, and we’ll see the Paralympic Winter Games again, with athletes from different countries competing against each other, not against each other,” Parsons added. “Sports is a great platform to show the world what can be achieved when people of all nations come together in peace and solidarity. The world must be a place to be divided, not to be divided. I hope and pray that world leaders will pay attention to this.”

Russia has violated the Olympic treaty three times in 14 years, fought Georgia over disputed South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, and launched a military coup annexing Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.