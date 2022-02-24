Sports

IOC condemns Russia for ‘breach of the Olympic Truce’ after invasion of Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IOC condemns Russia for ‘breach of the Olympic Truce’ after invasion of Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance’
Written by admin
IOC condemns Russia for ‘breach of the Olympic Truce’ after invasion of Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance’

IOC condemns Russia for ‘breach of the Olympic Truce’ after invasion of Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance’

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

I.International Olympic Committee Spoke out against Russia After the attack on Ukraine on Thursday, it said its massive attacks violated the Olympic ceasefire, which is set to end on March 20.

The IOC has issued a statement condemning Russia’s actions, saying it violated a UN resolution agreed by 193 members in December.

UEFA to advance to Champions League final from Russia in Ukraine attack: report

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the Russian government’s violation of the Olympic Treaty.” Statement The reading “Olympic Truss began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on February 4, 2022, and ended seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games.”

A ceremony to honor Russian athletes competing as Team ROC at the Beijing 2022 Olympics was held at VTB Arena.

A ceremony to honor Russian athletes competing as Team ROC at the Beijing 2022 Olympics was held at VTB Arena.
(Alexander Sherbaktas via Getty Images)

The purpose of the ceasefire is to ensure the safe passage of athletes during the Games and to promote the idea of ​​working towards world peace in the long run. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which will be held in China from March 4-13.

“Observe your commitment to this Olympic ceasefire. Give peace a chance,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Thursday backed the IOC, calling it a “terrible situation”.

“Our highest priority at the moment is the security and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. Statement. “A key aspect of the ceasefire is to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all recognized persons participating in the Games.”

The President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Kendra Stanislav Pozdnyakov, attended a ceremony to honor the Russian athletes who competed in the Beijing 2022 Olympics as Team ROC.

The President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Kendra Stanislav Pozdnyakov, attended a ceremony to honor the Russian athletes who competed in the Beijing 2022 Olympics as Team ROC.
(Vladimir GerdoTASS via Getty Images)

READ Also  The Prime Minister told Vinesh: Don't let victory climb on your head, don't let everyone settle in your mind; Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vinesh Fogat at a breakfast meeting with Indian athletes in Tokyo: Find out what the women wrestlers said in defense

He continued: “We need to find a solution as soon as possible so that the Ukrainian delegation can go to and from the Games safely.

Parsons said he had spoken to the president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, who said that bringing their athletes to Beijing would be a “great challenge.”

“We’ve seen the Olympic Winter Games, and we’ll see the Paralympic Winter Games again, with athletes from different countries competing against each other, not against each other,” Parsons added. “Sports is a great platform to show the world what can be achieved when people of all nations come together in peace and solidarity. The world must be a place to be divided, not to be divided. I hope and pray that world leaders will pay attention to this.”

Fans wave the Russian flag in honor of Russian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Fans wave the Russian flag in honor of Russian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympics.
(Vladimir Gerdo / TASS via Getty Images)

Russia has violated the Olympic treaty three times in 14 years, fought Georgia over disputed South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, and launched a military coup annexing Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#IOC #condemns #Russia #breach #Olympic #Truce #invasion #Ukraine #Give #peace #chance

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  match fixing Shah Rukh Khan Preity Zinta Rohit Sharma IPL Teams cricketer alleges bribery offer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment