IOC dismisses similarities between Kamila Valieva, Sha’Carri Richardson cases



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled out a comparison between US track star Shakari Richardson and Russian figure skater Camilla Valliver for their doping scandal.

At the Russian Championships in December, Valiva tested positive for the banned heart drug, but test results were not released until last week. Valiva helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the team event, but the medal was not awarded due to reports.

In July 2021, Richardson tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meter sprint at the US Trials before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He was forced to miss the games and was given a mandatory 30-day suspension.

Adams said the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) quickly returned the test and acted quickly to punish, which Richardson acknowledged.

“In the case of Mrs Richardson, she (Tokyo) tested positive on June 19, long before the Games,” Adams said via Yahoo Sports on Wednesday. “The results came early to deal with the lawsuit in a timely manner before the USADA Games. Mrs Richardson received a one-month disqualification period starting June 28. So I would suggest that there is nothing great. A match agreement between the two cases.”

Camilla Valiva misses the podium after falling more than once in the women’s free skate

Richardson questioned the differences between him and Valivar in a tweet on Monday.

“Can we get a hard answer about her situation and the difference between mining? My mother died and I couldn’t run and I was in favor of getting in the top 3. The difference I can see is that I’m a black girl,” she tweeted.

While investigating the IOC, the agency said no awards ceremony would be held if Valiva was in the top three.