IOC offers Olympic torches to US team as prizes while Winter Games deals with doping scandal: report



The U.S. figure skater, who finished second in the team event to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), was given an Olympic torch as a holdover gift while skater Camilla Valliva was surrounded by doping drama.

Nathan and the other nine U.S. team ended up as runners-up in the team event, but chaos ensued after reports emerged that Valiva had used a banned drug.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach offered the Olympic torch at a private meeting with skaters in Beijing, the Associated Press reported. Bach reportedly reiterated that no medal ceremony would be held for the events involving Valiva.

According to the report, the torches used in the traditional Olympic flame relay have already been given to the team workers which will be presented to the athletes later. IOC officials did not comment on the report.

The U.S. team will win at least one silver medal for finishing second, but Valva could win gold if disqualified from the event.

Valiva was ruled ineligible to compete in this week’s women’s event by a sports arbitration tribunal when her case went through anti-doping measures. Valiva led the women’s competition after a brief program.

The 15-year-old figure skater tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before arriving in Beijing, according to the New York Times. Documents reviewed by the paper revealed that the Stockholm lab, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also showed evidence of two other substances that are not banned by the world. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

An IOC official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of contamination with drugs his grandfather regularly took.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.