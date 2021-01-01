iocl apprentice: iocl Recruitment: Indian Oil is recruiting apprentice, apply for government job here
Highlights
- Vacancies of Indian Oil
- Recruitment for Apprentice posts is underway
- You can apply till August 28
Position Name – Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice
Number of posts – 480
Salary – As per Apprenticeship Act, Government of India
Postings will be given in Indian Oil offices in the states of South India. Find out how many vacancies there are in which state-
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry – 194
Karnataka – 97
Kerala – 64
Andhra Pradesh – 65
Telangana – 60
Apply IOCL Apprentice 2021 Online: Application Details
Candidates for Trade Apprentice have to register by visiting Apprenticeship India website apprenticeshipindia.org. For technical trainees, one has to register online by visiting mhrdnats.gov.in. Tickets will be available from the Indian Oil website iocl.com. The deadline to apply is August 28, 2021 (until 5 p.m.). Detailed instructions can be found by clicking on the notification link below.
IOCL Apprentice Eligibility: Required Eligibility
Educational qualifications are also invited differently according to the posts. Its details can be seen in the notification. The maximum age limit for general category is 26 years, for OBC 27 years, for SC / ST 29 years. The disabled will get 10 to 15 years exemption.
IOCL Apprentice Selection Process: Selection Process
A written test will be conducted by IOCL in which multiple choice questions will be asked. Selection will be made on the basis of the marks obtained in it and on completion of the required qualifications.
Click here for IOCL Apprentice 2021 notification.
