iocl Job: If you want a job in IOCL, know the salary, eligibility and selection process up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Highlights IOCL Recruitment 2021 Online Application Launched.

Postgraduate graduates can apply.

Salary will be in lakhs.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Quality Controller (AQCO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at iocl.com from the official website of IOCL. There are 71 vacancies for which online application process has already started. The selected candidates will initially be given a job in any unit of the refinery department or marketing department.



The last date to submit online application for IOCL Recruitment 2021 is 22nd October or earlier. The written exam will be held on November 7, the results will be announced on November 22 and the interview will be held in the first week of December 2021. Interested candidates can apply before the last date considering the important points given here. The direct link to the IOCL Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (IOCL Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 71 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (IOCL Jobs). These include 28 vacancies in general category, 10 vacancies in SC, 07 vacancies in SC, 19 vacancies in OBC, 06 vacancies in PWD and 07 vacancies in EWS.

Educational Qualification

Postgraduate degree in Chemistry from any recognized university or institution. MSc Chemistry equivalent subjects should include Inorganic / Organic / Analytical / Physics / Applied Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry. Also, 2 years experience in testing or R&D or quality controller position in Petroleum or Petrochemical or Polymer or Fertilizer units. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age limit

Eligible applicants should not be more than 30 years of age as on September 30, 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written examination, group work or group discussion and personal interview. The written examination will be of objective type, consisting of two parts, based on general aptitude and knowledge. General, EWS and OBC candidates want to get 40 marks out of 100 and SC, ST, PWD and former employees want to get 35 marks out of 100 to pass the exam. Similarly, GD and personal interviews will require a score of 40 percent.

How much salary will you get (pay scale)

Candidates seeking the post of Assistant Quality Controller (AQCO) will be paid a salary of Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000 after appointment.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply online from here

Official website