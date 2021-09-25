IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Non Executive Posts at iocl.com before 12 October. Check here for details

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Non Executive Posts. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com till 12 October. The application process has been started from 21st September.

A total of 513 posts will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 25000 to Rs 105000 per month. Let us tell you that the candidates will be selected for the recruitment to these posts on the basis of written test, skill test and physical test. As per the official notification, the written exam is likely to be conducted on October 24. At the same time, the result of this exam can be released on November 11, 2021.

For recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer Assistant (Production) in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), candidate should have three years Chemical Engineering Diploma from any recognized university. Apart from this, candidates who have passed B.Sc with minimum 50% marks can also apply for these posts. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 26 years for recruitment to these posts. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. The educational qualification is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment to the non executive posts through the official website iocl.com. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. Check official website for more details.

