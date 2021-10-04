IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various apprentice posts at plapps.indianoil.in from 5 October. Check latest updates here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) K Pipeline Division has recently released a new notification for the recruitment of various posts of Apprentice in Technical and Non-Technical Trade under Apprentices Act 1961. All interested and eligible candidates IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 You can apply on the official website till 25 October 2021. The application process for the recruitment of Apprentice posts will be started from 5 October 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 469 posts of apprentice will be recruited through this process. In which, there are many other posts including Technical Apprentice (Mechanical), Technical Apprentice (Electrical), Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice and Data Entry Operator.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to various posts of Apprentice on the basis of written examination. In this exam, 100 objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked from the candidates. Candidates will be given 2 hours to solve these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

Talking about the qualification, the candidate’s age should be more than 18 years and less than 24 years as on 1 October 2021 for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information on age limit and educational qualification, candidates can check the official notification.

For recruitment to the post of Technician Apprentice, candidates have to first register on the portal of National Apprentice Training Scheme mhrdnats.gov.in. At the same time, for trade apprentice, candidates will have to register on apprenticeshipindia.org. After which, candidates can apply on Indian Oil Pipeline’s portal plapps.indianoil.in till 25 October. Check official website for more details.

