IOCL Recruitment 2022: Golden Opportunity in Indian Oil, Salary up to 1.5 Lakh – iocl Recruitment 2022

Indian Oil Company Restricted (IOCL) has began functions for the put up of Engineer and Officer (IOCL Recruitment 2022) for graduates. Eligible and candidates can apply on Indian Oil’s official web site iocl.com. IOCL may also recruit Graduate Trainee Engineers (GAE) in some topics.

IOCL Engineers / Officers might be recruited in the next subjects-



1- Chemical engineering

2- Civil Engineering

3- Laptop SC and Engineering

4- Electrical engineering

5- Instrumentation Engineering

6- Mechanical engineering

7- Metallurgical Engineering

Graduate Apprentice Engineer

1- Chemical engineering

2- Civil Engineering

3- Electrical engineering

4- Mechanical engineering

The applicant should have appeared and certified in the Graduate Aptitude Check in Engineering (GATE 2022). Candidates making use of from Normal / EWS class on thirtieth June 2022 shouldn’t be greater than 26 years of age. Candidates making use of from different classes might be exempted as per authorities tips. As well as, candidates ought to have obtained at the least 65% marks on the diploma degree. Minimal marks for SC, ST and PWBD candidates are 55%.

Click on right here to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022 can apply with these steps

Step 1- Go to the official web site of IOCL.

Step 2- Click on on ‘What’s New’ choice on the homepage.

Step 3- Click on on the applying hyperlink.

Step 4- Fill out and submit the applying.

Step 5- Be certain to take a printout of the shape for future use.