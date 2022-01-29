iocl recruitment 2022: iocl recruitment 2022: iocl has released 570 apprentice recruitment for 12th pass, iti people, they will get so much stipend

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022. Technical or non-technical apprenticeship posts will be filled in the states and union territories of western India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting IOCL’s official website iocl.com. Eligible candidates will be selected through written test.In fact, IOCL has organized this campaign for recruitment of over 500 trainees in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Eligible candidates can apply online till February 15, 2022. The duration of apprenticeship training will be one year. Candidates are advised to register online as a Trade Apprentice with the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship (RDAT) or apply online as a Technician Trainee in the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

State wise vacancy details

Gujarat – 121 posts

Maharashtra – 322 posts

Madhya Pradesh – 80 posts

Chhattisgarh – 35 posts

Goa – 08 posts

Dadra and Nagar Haveli – 04 posts

Total number of vacancies – 570

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from a recognized board or institution and have ITI diploma in the respective trade can apply. However, applications from candidates with BE, BTech, MCA, LLB and other higher education degrees will not be accepted, the notification said.

Age range

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age and at most 24 years of age on January 31, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

You will get so much stipend

Trainee and technician trainee candidates will be paid a combined salary of Rs. 2500 / – for stationery, transportation and various expenses as per the trainee rules. The consolidated wage is subject to periodic revisions to the minimum wage applicable to a particular place.

See selection process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test (duration 90 minutes), document verification and other eligibility criteria. The written test will be conducted online in which 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) will be asked.

