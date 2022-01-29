iocl recruitment 2022: iocl recruitment 2022: iocl has released 570 apprentice recruitment for 12th pass, iti people, they will get so much stipend
In fact, IOCL has organized this campaign for recruitment of over 500 trainees in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Eligible candidates can apply online till February 15, 2022. The duration of apprenticeship training will be one year. Candidates are advised to register online as a Trade Apprentice with the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship (RDAT) or apply online as a Technician Trainee in the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.
State wise vacancy details
Gujarat – 121 posts
Maharashtra – 322 posts
Madhya Pradesh – 80 posts
Chhattisgarh – 35 posts
Goa – 08 posts
Dadra and Nagar Haveli – 04 posts
Total number of vacancies – 570
IOCL Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification
Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from a recognized board or institution and have ITI diploma in the respective trade can apply. However, applications from candidates with BE, BTech, MCA, LLB and other higher education degrees will not be accepted, the notification said.
Age range
Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age and at most 24 years of age on January 31, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
You will get so much stipend
Trainee and technician trainee candidates will be paid a combined salary of Rs. 2500 / – for stationery, transportation and various expenses as per the trainee rules. The consolidated wage is subject to periodic revisions to the minimum wage applicable to a particular place.
See selection process
Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test (duration 90 minutes), document verification and other eligibility criteria. The written test will be conducted online in which 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) will be asked.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification
Short Term Courses After Twelfth: These courses can be done in a very short time after Twelfth
#iocl #recruitment #iocl #recruitment #iocl #released #apprentice #recruitment #12th #pass #iti #people #stipend
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.