iocl Recruitment 2022: iocl Recruitment 2022

Highlights
- IOCL Recruitment 2022 notification issued.
- Greater than 600 apprenticeships.
- Those that have ITI go ought to apply early.
On-line purposes for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 have began on the official web site. The final date to use is January 31, 2022. As per the notification issued, Apprentice Recruitment Examination could also be held on 06 February 2022 in varied states together with Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi. Admission tickets might be issued on February 02, 2022 on the web site.
IOCL Vacancies 2022 Particulars: See right here Emptiness Particulars by Class
Complete vacancies – 626 posts
Basic – 317 posts
EWS – 47 posts
SC – 109 posts
ST – 17 posts
OBC (NCL) – 136 posts
PWD – 25 posts
IOCL Recruitment 2022 Instructional Qualification and Age Restrict
Candidates who’ve handed twelfth (Intermediate) examination from a acknowledged board or establishment and have ITI diploma within the respective commerce can apply. Nevertheless, purposes from candidates with BE, BTech, MCA, LLB and different larger schooling levels won’t be accepted, the notification mentioned. Eligible candidates have to be at the least 18 years of age and at most 24 years of age on 31 December 2021. Candidates within the reserved class will probably be given concessions within the higher age restrict as per authorities guidelines. Learn the directions fastidiously for extra particulars.
See choice course of
Candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of their efficiency within the written check (period 90 minutes), doc verification and achievement of different eligibility standards.
IOCL Recruitment 2022 notification issued
