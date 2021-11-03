IOCL to setup 10000 EV Charging Station in next 3 years to boost Electric Vehicle adoption in India

IndianOil is working on a plan to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across the country in the next three years. Earlier, HPCL has announced setting up of 5000 charging stations.

State-owned oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is going to set up 10,000 EV Charging Stations in the country for electric vehicles. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman SM Vaidya. He said that these charging stations would be installed in the next three years.

IOCL to install 2000 EV Charging Stations in a year

The IOCL chairman said that the government company will install two thousand of these charging stations in the next 12 months. In the next two years, eight thousand additional charging stations will be installed across the country. In this way, IOCL will contribute in creating the basic infrastructure for e-vehicle in the next three years by setting up a total of 10,000 charging stations in the country.

Work on infra is necessary to promote EV

Many measures are being taken to promote electric vehicles in the country. For this, many state governments, including the central government, are providing EV subsidy to customers on buying electric vehicles. However, infrastructure development is the most essential condition for encouraging the use of electric vehicles. For this, there is a need to first lay a network of charging stations in the country. Now many private companies and government companies are working fast in this direction.

HPCL is also setting up 5000 EV Charging Station

HPCL, the second state-owned oil marketing company, is also going to set up five thousand electric vehicle charging stations in the country. HPCL CMD Mukesh Kumar Surana had disclosed this in an interview given to a private TV channel in the past. HPCL is developing its own petrol pumps for this. Along with petrol, diesel and CNG at the company’s petrol pumps, there is also a facility to charge electric vehicles.

Private companies are also ready in the race

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Evre and parking solutions company Park+ are in the process of setting up 10,000 charging stations in the country. These charging stations are to be installed in the next two years. In its first phase, 300 EV charging stations will be installed in Delhi NCR, 100 in Bengaluru and 100 in Mumbai by the end of this year.

Tata Power has installed more than one thousand charging stations

Tata Power of Tata Group is also working on EV charging infrastructure. The company had told last week that it has installed more than one thousand EV charging stations in many cities of the country so far. The company has also tied up with TVS Motor to work on EV charging infrastructure. Tata Power is also helping HPCL to set up 5000 charging stations.