iOS 15.1’s first beta shows we may soon see SharePlay

SharePlay is back in iOS 15.1 beta, according to 9to5Mac, after Apple delayed the key iOS 15 feature to “later this fall” instead of launching with an OS upgrade as planned. This isn’t the only feature it hasn’t released yet, but it could be useful during the ongoing pandemic – it lets you watch videos, share screens, or listen to music with other people on a FaceTime call. Its existence in Tuesday’s new beta may indicate that it may come sooner, though that’s not a sure thing.

MacRumors reports that the 15.1 beta lets users add their COVID Vaccine card to the Wallet app the first time you add it to Health. Similar to how Google’s version of this feature works, you’ll need to get your vaccine information from your medical provider or your state’s healthcare system before you can add it to your phone. Apple says the feature uses the Smart Health Card format, which is currently supported by a handful of states and some major vaccination providers. The list includes states like California, Hawaii, New York, and Louisiana, as well as pharmacy providers like CVS, Rite Aid, and Walmart, but you can click the link for full details. As always, check with your local healthcare provider for more information.

These features that appeared in the iOS 15.1 beta don’t necessarily have to be in the final iOS 15.1 release – after all, SharePlay was introduced during the iOS 15 beta, but was later removed. However, Apple still says that SharePlay will ship “later this fall”, and there’s only so much time left for that (plus, it’d be a little weird if it were removed). one more Beta). The Vaccine Card feature will be included in an “upcoming software update,” according to the company, so it’s possible that it will happen in the future.

It may be a bit before we see iOS 15.1 given that iOS 15 was released only yesterday (iOS 14.1 came out almost a month after iOS 14). But if this early beta is any indication, it could bring with it some cool new features when they appear.