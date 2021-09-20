iOS 15 has arrived, but we’re still waiting for some new features

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are finally here, but not all of the features announced at WWDC have made it to them. We looked through Apple’s product pages for each OS to find features that haven’t yet appeared on iPhones and iPads, such as SharePlay, improved AirPods Find My support, Universal Control, and more. Every feature listed is missing from both platforms, except Universal Control, which isn’t there for the iPhone (yet).

Perhaps the most prominent missing feature is SharePlay, which lets users watch videos or listen to music with friends over FaceTime calls. Apple warned us (and developers) about the delay after removing SharePlay from beta tests, but it’s still a bit strange how important the feature was before. Its delay is worse because it’s holding back other features — Apple recently announced that Group Workouts for Fitness Plus is on hold until SharePlay comes out.

Apple also says that improved Find My support for AirPods isn’t coming until later this fall. The feature was announced at WWDC, with Apple saying that some devices in its headphone lineup are getting AirTag-like proximity view. The AirPods Pro and Max will be able to connect to Find My Network, making them easy to find even when they’re not physically with you. As someone who’s currently missing a set of AirPods (and whose hopes of finding them are running out like an earbud battery), it’s probably the delay that hurts the most.

The App Store’s In-App Events feature, which will feature in-game events, live video streams, and other limited-time features, isn’t even here yet. It is labeled with the same asterisk as other features, saying it is “coming later this fall.”

iPad users will also have to wait for the incredible-looking Universal Controls feature, which lets you share a cursor between Mac and iPad. This launch’s disappearance should come as no surprise: Unlike SharePlay, Universal Controls didn’t appear in beta, and the feature also requires the not-yet-released macOS Monterey.

Of course, it’s worth noting that two of these features may wait on new hardware — another Apple event likely this fall, with predictions focusing on the new MacBook Pros and AirPods. As I try to remind myself, rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but it makes sense that Apple would wait to launch a new version of macOS with new hardware if it really is that much. is close.

If you want to read more about the features that made it into iOS and iPadOS 15, check out my colleague Chaim’s Titanic review of Apple’s new update.