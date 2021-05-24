iOS Support, Royale Pass, UC transfer, Rank Reset & More; latest information from GodNixon

iOS Assist, Royale Move, UC switch, Rank Reset & Extra; latest information from GodNixon



Battlegrounds PUBG Cell India: iOS Assist, Royale Move, UC switch, Rank Reset & Extra; latest information by GodNixon: Krafton has been very secretive in regards to the launch of Battlegrounds Cell India. Not too long ago the corporate addressed a number of the queries on their help part of the web site, however no stable plan was revealed by the South Korean mother or father firm. The corporate solely revealed that plans for the relaunch are nonetheless into account and no launch date has been mounted but.





Because of this, most gamers from the group have been repeatedly asking the PUBG Cell Professionals & the content material creators the identical questions with the hope that somebody from the group will reveal one thing stable & put an finish to all of the speculations. Whereas most outstanding content material creators have saved mum on the matter, it was Luv Sharma aka GodNixon who’ve repeatedly come ahead to clear any confusion gamers are having concerning Battlegrounds Cell India.

GodNixon gaming uploaded a video on his YouTube channel the place he answered quite a lot of queries together with Knowledge Migration, UC switch, Royale Move, iOS obtain & extra. GodNixon has 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel & the video has already managed to surpass 200k views.

Factors to be Famous from GodNixon’s Video: Take a look at options of Battlegrounds Cell India

Battlegrounds Cell India to begin with its personal new season & received’t essentially observe seasonal updates of PUBG Cell World Model.

Chances are high 95% that the sport might be launched in June.

No must undergo any Pre-registration course of for iOS customers. They’ll be capable of obtain the sport immediately as soon as the sport is launched.

Tier Ranks of every participant might be re-set and gamers must rank up from the bottom tier once more.

All the stock from the World Model account will mirror on the Battlegrounds Cell India Account of every participant. Because of this, gamers will get their UC (Unknown Money) on the brand new account as nicely.

Royale Move of battlegrounds Cell India might be similar to the World Model’s.

The sport will include Gyroscope Assist.

Gamers may come throughout an choice to migrate their information to Battlegrounds Cell India.

Titles gamers acquired on PUBG Cell World could or will not be transferred to Battlegrounds Cell India.

Battlegrounds Cell India will function the identical maps & graphics high quality.

Battlegrounds Cell India might be sized round 1.5GB to 2GB.

In case you are an android person & nonetheless haven’t pre-registered for the sport, you’ll be able to observe this hyperlink to get your self registered. Hyperlink: https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile