Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers GOP response to Biden’s SOTU address: ‘Enough is enough’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) flew into the air on Tuesday night to give a scathing response to President Biden’s State of the Union address – calling for a number of issues that have created economic problems for Americans, including rising inflation and rising crime across American cities, COVID-19. And its response to the ongoing international crisis.

“Instead of taking America forward, President Biden and his party seem to have taken us back to the late 70’s and early 80’s.” Reynolds says. “While fugitive inflation was hitting families, a wave of violent crime was raging in our cities and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the map of the world.”

“Even before taking the oath of office, the president told us he wanted to ‘re-honor America around the world and bring us together here at home,'” Reynolds continued. He has failed in both cases.

Reynolds – who has backed the Biden administration on a number of issues, most notably the COVID-19 mandate – said the president’s “catastrophic” withdrawal from Afghanistan “did more than the lives of Americans” because it “betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies.”

Republican lawmakers point out solution to Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Follow money’

Reynolds, referring to Biden’s “too little, too late” approach to foreign policy, discusses the ongoing instability in Europe, calling Russia’s “full-scale” invasion of Ukraine an “attack on democracy, freedom and the rule of law.”

“Now all Americans must show solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine because they have bravely defended their country against Putin’s tyranny,” Reynolds said, referring to the importance of America’s “military readiness.”

Aiming at Democrats, Reynolds said Biden and his party “ignored or worsened the problems facing Americans last year.”

“They were warned that spending trillions would lead to inflation,” he said. “They were told that their anti-energy policies would push gas prices to new heights. But they somehow raised the price of pumps by 50% and pushed inflation to a 40-year high.”

“When I took the oath of office five years ago, I promised the Iowans that I would never lose who I am working for,” Reynolds said.

“I will not detach myself from the problems they faced, the problems I faced myself. But you don’t have to check the grocery store to see what high inflation hurts people. You just have to step outside the DC bubble. Talk to the Americans.” Ask them out well if they are no longer absorbed in the connection. Ask them out well if they are no longer absorbed in the connection.

“Fortunately the president’s agenda has not been passed, because even members of his own party have said enough is enough,” he said. “Well, the American people share that view. Enough is enough.”

Reynolds said Americans are tired of a “political class” trying to “rebuild this country into a place where some elites tell everyone what they can and cannot say” and what they can “believe and believe.” Can’t. “

The Iowa governor added, “They are tired of classifying everyone according to their race, pretending to end racism.”

“They’re tired of watching politicians. Parents say they have to sit down and keep quiet and let the government control their children’s education and future. Honestly, they’re tired of the theater. You can’t see them. “

Revealing the hypocrisy from Democrats, Reynolds said Americans are frustrated with governors and mayors who “enforce orders but do not follow them,” as well as elected leaders who “tell their citizens to stay indoors while they hide in Florida for the sun and fun.” Ask your child to wear a mask, but they will go out without a mask. “

Referring to the rise in crime, Reynolds said the judiciary “treats parents like domestic terrorists but looters and shopkeepers roam freely, considering working-class Americans” enemies. “

“It’s not the same country a year ago,” Reynolds said. “The president tried to paint a different picture tonight, but it doesn’t match his actions for the last twelve months. That’s not what he promised when he took office. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Alternative.”

By wrapping up his response, Reynolds directed the administration to manage the epidemic because it was related to school children and “to provide resources to stop human trafficking. To stop the wonderful flow of deadly drugs coming around us.”

“Republican governors were exposed to the same Covid-19 virus,” he said. “But we respected your freedom and now we see that lockdowns and school closures came at their own significant expense – those mandates were not the answer. And we actually heard about science, especially with masked kids and kids at school. It’s still happening – unwanted for our kids in the last two years. Learning loss, isolation, anxiety, depression. In many states, our kids have been left behind and many will never catch up. “

“I am blessed to be governor of Iowa, where people are humble, hardworking and patriotic,” Reynolds concluded. “We take care of each other. And yes, we, as they say, are Iowa Nice. But you don’t have to come from Iowa to say that this is America’s best values ​​- the whole of America.”

Since taking office last year, Biden has faced a number of crises in the United States and abroad. Rising inflation and other burdens on the American people due to the Biden administration’s epidemic have hampered the country’s economic recovery.

A recent Gadget Clock Poll Showed that only 31% of voters are satisfied with the direction the country is heading. In addition, 58% of respondents to the survey said that the situation in the country is worse today than it was a year ago.

In economics, 24% of voters say it is in great or good condition, down from 29% before Biden’s term (April 2021). Three times, 76%, say economic conditions are only fair or poor.

On a personal level, 50% think they have less money in their pockets than they did a year ago. Few, 14%, say they have more cash, while 36% make no difference. Those who feel most affected include working class whites (60%), rural voters (58%), independents (54%), urban women (52%), and those earning less than K 50K (52%). Voters.

Also, a large number of people say that the high cost of groceries (77%), gas (72%), and utilities (70%) is a financial hardship for their families. A small number (57%), though still the majority, call the increase in housing costs a hassle.

