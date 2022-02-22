Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give Republican response to Biden State of the Union address



Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will denounce the Republican Party in President Biden’s State of the Union address next week, Senate GoP leader Mitch McConnell and House GoP leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday.

“While the Washington Democrats fail to work for the Americans, the Republican governors fight for the family and win,” McConnell complained.

And the longtime Republican leader in the Senate stressed that “the government has put Kim Reynolds’ brave, courageous and successful leadership for Evans in front of that pack.”

Reynolds is one of a group of Republican governors who pushed back against the government being considered overrich during the coronavirus, the worst epidemic in the world in a century. And the national attention that Reynolds has attracted has boosted his position as a rising star in the GOP.

“Republican governors across the United States are taking the lead in protecting independence and securing unparalleled economic prosperity in our states,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The Biden administration is ruling from the far left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans and pursuing an agenda that suppresses freedom of speech, free thought and economic freedom. The American people have enough, but there is an alternative, Looking forward to sharing. “

Reynolds served as Ivory Lieutenant Governor from 2011 to 2017, when he replaced longtime Governor Terry Branstadt, who left the post of US Ambassador to China under then-President Donald Trump. Reynolds was elected full-time governor in 2018 and is set to be re-elected this year in a battlefield state that has become increasingly red over the past decade.

The President is expected to deliver a State of the Union address at the ET on Tuesday, March 1, at 9 p.m. The GOP response will follow Biden’s speech.