Iowa nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 10 injured



At least two people were killed and at least a dozen others were injured in a gun battle at a nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place at 1:27 a.m. in a taboo nightclub and lounge in downtown Cedar, Cedar Rapids Police said in a statement.

“Two deaths have been confirmed and an estimated ten injured and are being treated at multiple local hospitals,” the department said.

Officers were on regular patrol in the downtown area at the time of the shooting and responded quickly to the scene.

By 5 a.m., police said the scene was safe and there was no threat to public safety.

No immediate details were released on the cause of the shooting or who fired it.

Detectives were interviewing eyewitnesses as the investigation into the shooting continued.

Authorities said anyone in the nightclub at the time of the shooting or had any information about the incident should contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491 or Lynn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.