Iowa QB coach Ken O’Keefe moves to off-field role in program



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Why O’Keefe will move from Iowa quarterback coach to the off-field role with the Hawkeyes, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.

O’Keefe was a member of Ferentz’s first staff in Iowa, serving as the offensive coordinator from 1999-2011 as well as the receiver coach (1999) and quarterback coach (2000-2011).

O’Keefe moved to the NFL in 2011 for a coaching position and returned to Iowa City in 2017 to be a quarterback coach.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“My whole family and I are incredibly grateful to Ferrero-Waldner, the players – especially the quarterbacks – for working with the staff, the University of Iowa and the great hockey football fans for all their support over the years,” O’Keefe said.

“When you like what you do, and where you are, when you like to be around staff and work with great men like me, it’s hard to move away. But I’m confident that leaving the field is a new opportunity. This is the right time for me to do it. “

O’Keefe’s coaching career spans 45 years. He was named Division III National Coach in 1990 after leading Allegheny College to the national title.

Iowa has not specified what O’Keefe’s role will be.

“Although we will miss him on the field on Saturday, we look forward to sharing his perspective and knowledge to benefit our entire program,” Ferrero-Waldner said.