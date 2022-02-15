Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1



Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in the Associated Press women’s basketball pole where South Carolina is the No. 1 consensus choice.

Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth place on Monday – its highest mark since the 2002 season – and has a huge week ahead with games against 14th Texas and 15th Oklahoma. Hurricane will then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.

Longtime Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly couldn’t remember the last time his team had such a significant expansion.

“Going to Texas is a really big week where we haven’t played them very well lately and Oklahoma is playing at a very high level,” Fenelli said. “It’s one of those weeks you’re looking forward to in February.”

Gamecocks received 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the streets last week. Stanford, Louisville, NC State and Indiana are in the top five.

Hurricanes, who finished sixth on January 7, 2002, are one-game ahead of Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State won the regular season crown of the conference only once in 2000.

For the second time in the history of the program, Cyclone reached 20 wins in their first 23 games, joining the 200-01 team. Iowa State lost to star Ashley Jones in a loss to Texas due to the Covid-19 protocol, which averaged 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds. She is back now.

“This team is developing into a really strong team that has worked well,” Fenelli said. “We recovered over time and it helped us and we won some intimate games.”

No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow the state of Iowa, where Michigan dropped from fourth to ninth, losing to the state of Michigan and the Northwest. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

Virginia Tech is back in the top 25. After defeating No. 23. 11 Georgia Tech and former No. 23 North Carolina last week.

Conference ranking

Louisville and NC State are two of the six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked this week. The SEC and the Big Ten each have five teams each. The Power Five conference has four in the Big 12 and two in the Pac-12.

Snap

Yukon’s nine-year unbeaten run against Villanova ended last week; The Huskies have not lost a regular season or post-season conference game at the Big East or American Athletic Conference since 2013, when they landed at Notre Dame. Yukon won against Dipple and Marquette and has not suffered back-to-back losses since 1993.

Game of the week

No. 12 Tennessee No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The top two teams in the SEC will close the square with Gamecox, hoping to have some space between themselves and the rest of the conference. For the third time in the women’s basketball game, there will be ESPN for the “College Game”.