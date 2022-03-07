Iowa tornado, other severe weather kills at least 7, reports say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A tornado and other severe weather rocked across Iowa on Saturday, killing at least seven people, according to reports.

One death was reported Saturday night in Lucas County, Chariton, although no details were available.

Mike Lamb, the county’s emergency management coordinator, confirmed the death, according to WHO-TV of Des Moines.

Earlier, six people were reported dead near Winterset in Madison County around 4:30 p.m., including two children, according to the Des Moines Register.

Arkansas Nursing Home Destroyed by December Tornado Still Recovering

Several others were injured, some with life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The tornado hit more than 30 homes in the area, killing at various locations, the register reported.

Also, “a lot of people have lost their homes,” Madison County Emergency Managing Director Diogenes Ayala told the newspaper.

Ayala called the tornado “the worst thing anyone has seen in a very long time.”

At least two people were injured in Polk County, the report added.

An emergency shelter has been set up at New Bridge Church in Winterset, Madison County, the report said.

The National Weather Service wrote on Twitter that the worst weather in Central Iowa had ended by 7:30 p.m.

Late Saturday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration for Madison County, according to the register.

Reynolds said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storm that swept through our state today.” “Kevin and I join the Iwans who have lost their lives and joined in prayer for the injured. Our hearts ache at this time, but I know the Iwans will come forward and come together to help in this time of need – they are already there.”