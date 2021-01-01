ip University Admission Card 2021: IPU CET Admission Card 2021: IP University Entrance Exam Admission Card Issued, Download – Download ip University Entrance Exam Admission Card 2021 ipu.ac.in via cet halll tickets

IP University Entrance Exam Admission Card Issued

The entrance test will be held on August 28 and 29

IPU CET 2021 for admission to UG courses

IPU CET 2021 Admission: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University), New Delhi has issued admission papers for the Graduate Admission 2021 Entrance Examination (IP University Entrance Examination 2021). Candidates who have applied for this exam can now download their tickets from ipu.ac.in. The direct link in this news is given below. You can download your hall ticket by clicking on that link.



The IP University Entrance Examination will be held on 28th and 29th August 2021. Entrance test will be conducted for BBA, BCA, BCom Honors, BJMC and BEd courses for UG courses. The BJMC entrance exam will be held on August 28 and the B.Com Honors entrance exam will be held on August 29. Exams will be in computer mode.

IP University Admission Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the IP University website ipu.ac.in. A link to the CET 2021 admission card will appear on the home page. Click on it.

The candidate’s login page will open. Log in here by entering your application number and date of birth. Your ticket will appear. Open it and download.

After downloading, take a clear print of the admission card and keep it.

Remember that on the day of the exam, you must bring a print out of your admission card, along with an original copy of a valid government photo ID proof (e.g. Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport or driving license). Otherwise you will not be admitted to the examination center.

