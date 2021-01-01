IPal iPhone 14 iPhone 13 leaked before launch: Minor fun! The design of the iPhone 14 won’t make you want to buy an iPhone 13, have you seen it? – You can change your mind to buy a new Apple iPhone 13 after the iPhone 14 is leaked

The iPhone 13 series is about to be announced. But people seem to be more curious about the iPhone 14 than this series. Well known tipster John Proser has revealed a lot of details about the iPhone 14. Render also shared. They have a good track record of leaking product details. According to the information received, there is more excitement about iPhone 14 than iPhone 13. It is said that next year there will be a big change in the design of the iPhone.

You remember the time Apple introduced Notch. Then people’s perceptions of how iPhones generally look changed. Something similar could happen next year when Apple introduces any punch-hole camera in front of the moment.



At the same time, there will be no camera bump on the back panel of the phone. However, this is just a leak and no other information has been provided by the company about it. If you are saving money to buy a new iPhone, this leaked report is very important for you.

The price of a new iPhone is always the highest in India compared to other countries in the world. In addition to this, it is also a fact that the iPhone 13 series will look similar to the current iPhone 12 lineup. In such cases, it is difficult for users to find anything new.

Render of Apple iPhone 14:

According to a report by Front Page Tech, Proger has unveiled the design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can be offered with a new golden color. Speaking of other design changes, it will have a round volume button that will be reminiscent of the old iPhone 4.

Renders reveal the Lightning port on the iPhone 14. This means that rumors like Apple’s adoption of a portless design in 2022 or the introduction of a USB Type-C into the iPhone are hard to prove true for the iPhone.

Speaking of the camera, analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 can support 8K video recording. A 48MP camera can also be offered. It has news of new designs and features. In that case, after this leak, you can stop the idea of ​​buying a new iPhone 13 in India. The iPhone 13 is the only fear in India.

