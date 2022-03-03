IPC president pressured by Ukrainian-based journalist over Russia, Belarus participation in Beijing



International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons on Wednesday was pressured by a Ukrainian journalist over his decision not to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from the upcoming Games, asking what he would say to the family of an athlete killed while serving this week. Military forces of Ukraine.

The IPC announced on Wednesday that athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to compete in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing this month, but not under the names or flags of their respective countries.

The move drew strong reactions from Ukrainian athletes, who said in a statement that the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete was a “choice of bloodshed and profit over policy and stakeholders.”

Parsons was later pressured at a news conference by a reporter who echoed that sentiment, asking what he would say to the family of young biathlete Yvonne Malishev, who the International Biathlon Union said “died this week while serving in the Ukrainian military.”

“I can’t even imagine the pain her family is going through right now,” Parsons said. “I can only tell them that my deepest thoughts are with them. It’s not fair. It’s disgusting. It’s against humanity.”

“The true belief in the principle of political neutrality and the transformative power of sports must be our North Star, our power or perhaps our lifeboat,” Parsons continued.

A reporter for The Kiev Post, who claims that Ukraine’s only journalist was able to reach Beijing, questioned Parsons as to why the two countries were able to send athletes, neutral or not, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I can’t imagine how painful it is to be Ukrainian now,” Parson said. “I try to empathize and try to empathize. It’s hard. My country is not at war, and my family is not hiding themselves in the subway of my nation’s capital.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday pressed sports organizations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events, but left the final decision to independent governing bodies. The IOC has been slow to crack down on Russia, allowing its athletes to compete in the last four Olympics since the Sochi doping scandal.

