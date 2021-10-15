iPhone 12 is available at the lowest price ever! Apple Watch SE Bumper Discount, Know Offer Amazon & Flipkart Sale: iPhone 12 is available at the lowest price ever & bumper discount on Apple Watch SE too; Know Offers – Get the lowest price ever on iPhone 12! Bumper discount on Apple Watch SE too, know offers

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR are also getting big discounts. However, Flipkart is also offering good discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

In the midst of the festive season, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale are getting many great offers. On Amazon, where you are getting attractive discounts on Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 (Apple Watch 6). At the same time, the iPhone 12 (iPhone 12) is being sold at the cheapest price ever in Flipkart’s sale, where it is priced at Rs 48,999.

Apple Watch SE is available on Amazon for Rs 19,999. It was launched last year and is currently selling at the lowest price ever. The Apple Watch SE was touted to be the most affordable Apple Watch, which was earlier priced at Rs 29,999 (40mm variant). If you have an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank card, then you can also get an additional 10% discount on it. The 44mm variant of the watch is priced at Rs 23,900.

The 40mm variant of Apple Watch 6 is selling for Rs 47,900. This watch comes in six color variants. If you are an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cardholder, then you can get an extra 10% discount. The watch comes with LTE support, meaning you can make phone calls, texts, and directions from your wrist instead of your phone.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR are also getting big discounts on Amazon. However, Flipkart is also offering good discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The price of 64 GB iPhone 12 variant has come down to 48,999. This is the lowest ever price of iPhone 12, while the official price of this smartphone is 65,990, but it is available at a good discount on Flipkart.

By the way, those who are finding this discount too low, then they can also get a further discount of up to Rs 15,800 by exchanging their old phones, while ICICI and Axis Bank account holders will get 10 percent discount. According to tech experts, the deal of iPhone 12 is good within 50 thousand rupees, which should not be missed. Even after the arrival of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 is a good option, because there is not much difference in the design of these two phones. The big difference is the amount.