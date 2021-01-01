IPhone 12 Price Offers on Flipkart: Last Day of Flipkart Sale, iPhone 12, Infinix Hot 10S – iPhone 12 Infinix Hot 10S and Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale with iPhone 11 Discount on these models up to Rs 12,901

The Flipkart smartphone carnival sale is coming to an end in the next few hours. In the Flipkart sale, huge discounts are being offered on Realme X7 Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models, in addition to the Infinix Hot 10S, Samsung Galaxy F41. If you want to buy any of these models, you have a great opportunity to buy your favorite handset cheaply. Here we are giving you information about the features and specifications of all these smartphones.

Infinix Hot 10S features

In terms of features, this Infinix mobile has a 6.82-inch display with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The phone is powered by Octa core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Android 11.

In terms of storage, the smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Speaking of the camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone is given a 48-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel second camera with f / 2.4 aperture and an AI camera.

This smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery.

Price of Infinix Hot 10S in India

In terms of price, the Infinix phone was initially priced at Rs 9,999, but is now priced at Rs 9,499 after a discount of Rs 500. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 9,900 on Flipkart. In terms of color options, this smartphone is available in Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean and Purple.

Details of iPhone 12

Speaking of features, this Apple iPhone has a 6.10-inch HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this iPhone works on iOS 14.

As for the processor, it is powered by Apple A14 Bionic SoC processor. When it comes to storage, it comes with 64GB of internal storage. Speaking of the camera, this iPhone has a 12 megapixel dual rear camera with f / 1.6 aperture and 12 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture.

For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, it has a 2815 mAh battery. Speaking of color options, it is available in Black, Blue, Green, Red and White color options.

IPhone 12 Price in India

In terms of price, the 64GB storage variant of this Apple iPhone started at Rs 79,900, but now after a discount, it is available at Rs 66,999. This means a total discount of Rs 12,901.

At the same time, the 128GB storage variant was initially priced at Rs 84,900, but is now available at Rs 71,999 after discounts. The 256GB storage variant was initially priced at Rs 94,900, but is now available at Rs 81,999 after discounts. Talking about the exchange offer, this iPhone also has an exchange offer of Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Details

Speaking of features, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.40-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Android 10.

Speaking of processors, this smartphone is powered by an octa core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel second camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture.

For selfies, this smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery. In terms of color options, this smartphone is available in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black.



Price of Samsung Galaxy F41 in India

In terms of price, the Samsung smartphone was initially priced at Rs 15,499, but is now priced at Rs 14,499 after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Realme X7 Max 5G features

Speaking of specifications, this Realme Mobile has a 6.43-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Speaking of processors, this smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, the first camera of 64 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, the second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.3 aperture and the third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture are given on the back of this smartphone. .

For selfies, this smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera with f / 2.5 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, the battery of this smartphone is 4500mAh. In terms of color options, this smartphone is available in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver and Milky Way.



Realme X7 Max 5G Price in India

In terms of price, the Realme X7 Max 5G is currently available for Rs 26,999. You can also get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 if you make a purchase using a credit card and debit card.

Features of Apple iPhone 11

Speaking of features and specifications, the Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.10-inch HDR OLED display with a resolution of 828×1792 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, the iPhone 11 works on iOS 13.

As for the processor, it is powered by Apple A13 Bionic SoC processor. In terms of storage, it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Speaking of the camera, this iPhone has a 12 megapixel dual rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture and 12 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture.

For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, it comes with a 3110mAh battery. In terms of color options, it is available in black, green, purple, red, white and yellow.

Price of iPhone 11 in India

In terms of price, the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone model started at Rs 54,900, but is now priced at Rs 51,999 after discounts. At the same time, the 128 GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 is available at a discount of Rs 58,999.

IPhone 12 Mini Features

Speaking of features, the phone has a 5.40-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1080×2340 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this iPhone works on iOS 14. Speaking of processors, the 12 Mini comes with an iOS 14 processor.

Speaking of storage, the iPhone 12 Mini has 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage. Speaking of the camera, the iPhone has a 12-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.6 aperture and a second 12-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture.

Speaking of the front camera, it has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 2227 mAh battery. Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Black, Blue, Green, Red and White color options.

IPhone 12 Mini Price in India

Speaking of price, the phone was initially priced at Rs 69,900, but now it is available at Rs 59,999 after discounts. This means that a discount of Rs 9,901 is being offered on this iPhone. This price is for the 64 GB variant of the phone. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange of Rs 15,000.