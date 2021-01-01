IPhone 12 Series Cheap: Dream Come True! The model of iPhone 13 became cheaper before the arrival of iPhone 13, see what is better in your budget in the new price list

Apple is set to launch new iPhones this week. According to track records, the upcoming iPhone will be called iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Before the launch of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 models are getting bumper discounts. The iPhone 12 series is only available on Flipkart with a discounted price.

According to rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 series is going to be slightly more expensive than the launch price of the iPhone 12. So, if you think that the upcoming models of iPhone are out of your budget, go for iPhone 12.



Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, discounts are being offered on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These iPhones are only being sold at a discounted price on Flipkart.

IPhone 12 mini discount price

The base model of iPhone 12 Mini with 64 GB storage is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999. This model was previously available at Rs 69,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage models of the iPhone 12 Mini are available at discounted prices of Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999 respectively. Earlier, the 128GB and 256GB storage models of the iPhone 12 Mini were available at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

Discounted price of iPhone 12

Flipkart is offering 64 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 256 GB storage models of iPhone 12 at discounted prices of Rs 66,999, Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999 respectively. The original price of the iPhone 12 starts at 79,900, for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB storage models were priced at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 respectively.

IPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max discount price

Flipkart is offering iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models at discounted prices of Rs 1,15,900, Rs 1,25,900 and Rs 1,45,900 respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants are available at Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900 and Rs 1,55,900 respectively.