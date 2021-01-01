IPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Price Leaked: Secrets Revealed Before Launch! Price of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini leaked

Tech giant Apple is set to host the biggest event of the year on September 14, with several new products being launched during the event. Looking at the history so far, it is expected that the iPhone 13 series will be launched during the event, besides the Apple Paul Watch 7 series is also expected to be launched.

With just a few days to go before the official launch, the prices of the Apple iPhone 13 series have been leaked. Under this series, in addition to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones are expected to be launched.



Price of iPhone 13 (leaked)

GizChina has leaked the prices of the iPhone 13 series, besides Apple Hub reveals the features of the upcoming Apple iPhone model. The iPhone can be launched with a price of 13 $ 799 (around Rs. 58,600).



IPhone 13 Mini Price (Leaked): It will be the smallest smartphone in the series, priced at $ 699 (around Rs 51,314).

IPhone 13 Pro Maximum Price (Leaked): At the same time, the most expensive is the iPhone 13 series Max model that can be priced at $ 1,099 (around Rs 80,679).

One thing to note here is that these prices are in the US market but Indian taxes will be higher due to additional taxes.

The 1TB variant can also be seen for speed and multitasking in all of Apple’s new iPhone models, including the A15 Bionic SOC in the iPhone 13 Pro Max models. All models of the iPhone 13 series are expected to come with 5G support.

It is said that the new series will feature a larger battery with 25W fast charging support and users can also expect a 120Hz refresh rate display in the new series.