iPhone 13: Deals more aggressive this year, see here

“You get a lifetime free iPhone upgrade!”

“You get a $500 gift card for a career change!”

As the Apple “California Streaming” program came to an end, I could almost hear Oprah shouting out the many competing offers from all the carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. They’re all offering huge incentives to tempt you to trade-in an older device, switch carriers, then sign up for a top-shelf cellular plan. If you’re in the market for a new carrier and iPhone right now, you can probably get yourself a “free” iPhone 13 (or just pay a nominal fee for the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max), even if you preorder first. The phone is hitting the store.

Many of these offers sound too good to be true and it’s little surprise to see them on newer iPhones that have historically sold themselves. Who can ignore Verizon giving you a $500 prepaid MasterCard gift card just to kill your carrier? What about the sky-high trade-in offers that all the carriers are advertising, like the very-than-true offer of giving you $350 for a used Samsung A50, which is roughly $180? Across the board, carriers have been particularly aggressive with their signup offers this year, as detailed in our preorder guide.

Whether you choose T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, all offers fit on the same basic premise. After you trade-in an older device for any value, in exchange for a discount on the latest iPhone 13 device, you’ll pay for the balance of your device in monthly installments. You’ll typically have to qualify and sign up for the more expensive unlimited plan that ties you to your phone and carrier for at least 24 months — or 36 months if you go with AT&T. The new plan will also control when and which devices you can upgrade to next, which helps carriers and phone makers better anticipate demand for devices and gives you “free” upgrades.

“To some extent, we are back to the subsidy model that existed a decade ago”

For those iPhone 13 buyers who are already happy with their carrier or existing data plans, or just want the latest unlocked device on a prepaid plan, the carrier won’t extend as generous offers to you. At a minimum, you’ll need to be willing to upgrade to premium plans on Verizon if you’re already an existing customer, an unlimited plan on AT&T if you’re not already on one, or trade less at T. -Be prepared to take these offers. -mobile.

It’s clear that carriers want to take back control of your upgrade cycle by offering scheduled upgrades and lock you into a bigger plan by hanging around for a free phone. Know known?

“The proposals are more lenient, but the bigger picture is that we are seeing a shift from EIP [Equipment Installment Plan] The model for the subsidy model, according to Jeffrey Moore, principal analyst at Wave7 Research. “In part, we’re back to the subsidy model that existed a decade ago, when people regularly got an iPhone for $200, but paid higher monthly rates.”

It may also seem that Apple is the one driving these promotions, as having more iPhones sold is always beneficial to the company. But as much as Apple needs people to buy new iPhones every year, the carriers need sales.

According to Wave7 Research’s monthly survey of retail wireless stores in the US, “over 60% of smartphone activations at national carrier stores are from iPhones, with the remaining activations from Android devices, with Samsung having a major Android share.”

Carriers also have an added incentive to turn customers to iPhones this year: Ongoing global chip shortages have actually hit the supply of Android phones, and Samsung phones in particular. In an August 2021 survey of retail stores by Wave7 Research, it was found that “Supply of the base Galaxy 21 has been particularly weak for Verizon in the US, with many Samsung models out of stock online.” With the new round of iPhone 13s flooding retail stores, it’s not hard to see why carriers have incentives to sell iPhones instead of Androids right now.

Chip shortages make it difficult to stock other phone models

It doesn’t hurt that service providers also need to shore up their 5G user base, as they continue to expand the (fragmented) 5G network in the US. If iPhones are the lure that might tempt customers to upgrade to an all-inclusive, multi-year data plan, carriers are in for the kill.

The truth is, with Americans holding on to their phones longer than ever before (remember the days of annual upgrades?), each generation of phones is more walkable than innovative. While this is great news for our wallets and the environment, the trend doesn’t do the carriers any favors – when we buy unlocked phones and order pre-paid plans or our phones for three years or more. But if they hang, they do not earn money at all. Now that new iPhones are on the market, it’s time for carriers to once again grab some new customers with the shiny iPhone 13s and fancy plans with built-in upgrade cycles — hook, line, and sinker.

Correction, September 20, 2021, 12:20 pm ET: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that AT&T’s new upgrade offers were only available to customers who are willing to upgrade to the new unlimited plans. AT&T deals are also available for existing customers with Indeed Unlimited or Grandparents Unlimited plans.