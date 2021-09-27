iPhone 13: Here are the MagSafe-compatible cases you need right now
Now that your new iPhone 13 has arrived (or is on the way), it’s time to start thinking about your child’s safety. After all, it’s only a matter of time before your phone falls out of your pocket or contacts your keys, so it’s worth the extra investment now to prevent future damage.
Although MagSafe as an iPhone accessory standard is already a year old, Apple is starting to slow building its accessory ecosystem. Since its October 2020 launch event, Apple has launched just a dozen official MagSafe products: from the iconic MagSafe charger puck to the 2021 MagSafe leather wallet.
Of course, third-party ancillary manufacturers are also eager to make MagSafe products. Unfortunately, Apple is famous with its proprietary technology, even though its MFi program is designed to license and control these same products. So third-party accessories like battery packs and chargers can only connect to official MagSafe products and charge at 7.5W, not the 15W wireless charging standard that Apple-approved accessories can achieve. But third-party accessories tend to be cheaper in price and offer a greater selection than the official lineup.
If you are looking for cases that will work with your official MagSafe charger or battery pack, here are the top 10 third-party iPhone 13 cases that caught my eye.
Agile Spotlight Case
Reducing consumer e-waste is a major theme in the new iPhone 13, so it follows that your new case will reflect your eco-friendly ethos. To that end, Nimble’s Spotlight case is made from 72 percent recycled plastic (including silicone and older phone cases), with packaging that doesn’t use plastic or harmful chemicals. Did I mention that it’s certified to protect your phone from a 15-foot drop?
nomadic game case
Known for its beautiful leather cases, Nomad is bringing its minimalist aesthetic to a case that can better withstand daily wear and tear. Made from a scratch-resistant polycarbonate frame and TPE bumpers, this shiny-yet-grippy case has built-in MagSafe magnets, supports wireless charging, and can even share your contact information via NFC. could.
Pitaka Mages Case 2
Looking for a non-leather or non-silicone case to protect your iPhone 13? The Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 is made from the same tough military fibers that the military and aerospace industry use in ballistic body armor. Not only is this case sturdy and durable, it supports MagSafe and Qi-charging, and it works with a family of other products like magnetic wallets and mounts.
Nomad Modern Leather Folio
What’s not to love with a classic leather folio case with a modern, high-tech touch? This Nomad modern folio is made of Horween leather on the outside, and a TPE bumper on the inside to reduce your iPhone’s fall. It pulls triple-duty as a bridge for your wallet, your digital business card (via NFC), as well as your MagSafe accessories.
Spec Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre
Bring some color to your iPhone 13 Pro Max without covering it in a monotone shell, with the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre Case from Spec. Not only does it have built-in magnets to work with your MagSafe accessories, but it can also protect your phone from a 13-foot drop. Its Perfect-Clear coating will fight yellowing, while the Microban coating reduces bacterial growth.
Survivor Endurance for MagSafe for iPhone 13
Rugged and eco-friendly, it’s built for both the office and the outdoors with the Survivor Endurance MagSafe Case. Designed to withstand repeated shocks and drops (MIL 810G), it’s hard to believe that this hardy case is made from mostly recycled materials. Whether you’re off-grid or back at the office, you can count on this case to work with your MagSafe and other wireless charging accessories.
Moment Clear Case for iPhone 13
You want to show off that gorgeous Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max but also want to protect your device from nicks and scratches. That’s where the Moment Clear Case for iPhone 13 comes in handy. It provides your new phone with a barrier layer of six-foot-drop protection, while its built-in magnets work with your MagSafe gadget.
Twelve South Book Book Vol. 2 for iphone 13
No, you’re not carrying the iPhone 13 all day — you’re carrying a BookBook, Twelve South’s whimsy in a multi-purpose wallet case. Volume. 2 Now works with your MagSafe accessories and attaches to the back of your phone with magnets. This leather case is not only a wallet, but it also transforms into a phone stand.
Otterbox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
With this Otterbox x Apple exclusive, you don’t have to sacrifice security for design or function. The Figura Collection is made of soft-touch material for a good grip, with raised edges around the screen and camera to protect the most important features of your iPhone 13. This mag is also safe-friendly, so it will work seamlessly with your other Apple-approved products.
Coach Protective Case for MagSafe
Don’t let this pretty flower case from Coach fool you: Beneath its pretty exterior are strong magnets that will support your MagSafe accessories. This protective case for MagSafe wraps your iPhone 13 in two layers of protective materials and a shock-absorbing bumper, which means your phone can survive even a 10-foot drop.
