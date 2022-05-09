iPhone 13 Price cut by 10000 rupees on Amazon and flipkart time to save more money with discount and cashback

Many discounts and offers are being given on smartphones on both Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce websites. If you are waiting for great offers to buy Apple iPhone 13 then now is the right time. You can save up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of this Apple phone. Apart from this, there are also cashback and exchange offers. Let us tell you in detail about all the offers available on iPhone 13…

The base model of iPhone 13 was launched at Rs 79,990. But at present, the phone can be taken from Amazon and Flipkart at a lower price.

Talking about Flipkart, here also the 128 GB storage variant has been listed for Rs 69,900 with an instant discount of Rs 10,000. 10 percent (up to Rs 1,000) discount will be available with SBI credit card non-EMI transactions and EMI transactions. Apart from this, there is also a chance to take the phone on Flipkart for an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,000.

Talking about Amazon, 128 GB variant of Apple iPhone 13 is being sold with a discount of 10 thousand rupees. This variant of iPhone 13 is listed on Amazon India with a price of Rs 69,900. Apart from this, 10 percent (up to Rs 1,500) discount will be available on the phone with Bank of Baroda credit card non-EMI transaction. There is also a discount on other storage variants of the phone. The 256 GB storage variant is available with a discount of Rs 5,000 for Rs 84,900 while the 512 GB storage variant is available with a discount of Rs 10,410 for Rs 99,490.

Apple iPhone 13 smartphone has 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display. Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset has been given in the handset. The smartphone comes with iOS 15. There are two sensors of 12 megapixels in the phone, from which 4K video can be recorded. The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel selfie camera and comes with 5G connectivity. Apple iPhone 13 smartphone comes in three storage variants, you can choose the variant according to your need.