iPhone 13 Pro will have some such features, know the launch date

Preparations are being made to launch the iPhone 13 Pro soon. This phone is being speculated to have more and better features than the previous variant.

iPhone 13 Pro. Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 lineup and now a new report claims that the iPhone 13 Pro will be offered in a new matte black option with improved portrait mode. According to a report by Max Weinbach via Everything ApplePro’s YouTube channel, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will come with a matte black option. This will be a new stainless steel coating.

When can it be launched

Apart from this, Bronze / Orange color can also be used by Apple, but it is being said that the phone coming with this option will not be launched this year. The new Pro will rely heavily on the Portrait Mode Leader (LIDAR) on the iPhone. LiDAR is currently used on the iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max, and iPad Pro for better photography in low light.

Will be launching with Dhansu features

Apple iPhone 13 models expected to launch later this year will feature a fingerprint scanner under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID. In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem. Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in the iPhone 12 models.