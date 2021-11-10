iPhone 13: reseña de una actualización sin sorpresas
The reality is that even the most intelligent phones make a point or something.
Describing the latest developments, the miniaturized computer has alkanzado velocidades increments, its pantallas are much larger and brighter and its cameras produce images that capture the beautiful images of aficionados.
The problem with the most innovative geniuses is that the latest developments are not so exciting as to make it difficult for anyone to write about anything else. This is especially the case with the iPhone 13 of Apple, which could have been the most updated version of the iPhone in the future.
The newer iPhone is the only one that feels faster than the previous models (for its context, in 2015, the iPhone 6S was more than 70 because it was faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 6). The character is even louder, a mayor said, “Tasa de actualización” de la pantalla en los modelos superiores a los 1000 delares, hace que el movimento luzca more fluid a abrir aplicion y deslizar texto. This is the lesson of being revolutionary.
The innovations in the camera phones that are still there. The excerpts from Apple describing the iPhone 13 cameras as “dramatically more popular” and “more avanzads” of the iPhone are at the moment, at the very least because they can capture more and reduce the ruido. But when you ask, there are many museums.
Todo esto me hace afirmar que la updated telephones, which compañías como Apple and Samsung promotions with mercados and promotional campaigns to augment their ventures in a timely manner. converted. . In reality, the latest developments are a celebration of capitalism in the form of a desperate incrementalism.
What better way to illustrate this? To get rid of the cameras on the iPhone 13, get a special tripod to support two phones one after the other and as much as possible captures the misconceptions of their periods at the wrong time. Compare photos with the latest iPhones, the iPhone 12 on the back and an iPhone XS on the other hand.
When you see the results which genuinely surpassed the best design of the iPhone XS camera in front of the newer models. La Camara del iPhone 13 Fu Solo on Poco Major Q La del iPhone 12.
Basta de Palabras. Deja que las fotos de mis perros te guíen por el ultimo iPhone.
To compare photos of the day, I picked up all the telephones or my perros Max (a corgi) and Mochi (a Labrador Marrón) in a park in Richmond, California. In a photo of the first two sentos lado a lado bajo la sombra, the photos of iPhone 13 and 12 apenas can be distinguished from the other one. The iPhone 13 was superior capturing the sounds.
One of the first comparisons between the iPhone 13 Pro of 1000 dollars and the iPhone XS, the model of 1000 dollars a year in 2018, ambitious photos of the perceived los from the various clauses and details. IPhone 13 Pro Product Images with more colors.
But a prick in the middle of a send-off in the middle of the night, the photo was taken with the iPhone 13 hi that Mochi luciera downloaded for the luz del sol; The sounds and the captured illumination for the iPhone have more than many natural sounds. Apple did not accept my evaluation. (Juzguen ustedes).
The memes in the new iPhone fueron more adventures in the photos with pooja luz tomadas with the modo Noche, which captures various images and fuses the fusion mientras realizing adjustments of color and contrast. Tomas con poca luz de max posando en un balcón justo después de la puesta del sol se vieron más claras con el iPhone 13 Pro que con el iPhone 12.
The photos with the poo luz the iPhone XS of the three antennas are not a good idea, because your camera cares about Noche Mode. In the first place, Max wanted to enlarge the oscillation, to the delight of his melena blanca.
The cameras on the iPhone 13 also have a new video feature as a cinematic mod, which utilizes algorithms to enhance the automated form of rostros incorporating the perusal and movable momentum. I imagine what it would be like for a person without conversions in Cinesta to use this mod, but I would like to use some TikTok queries that I like.
On resume, the cameras on the iPhone 13 are lighter than the ones on the iPhone. Include comparing with the iPhones of the three hats, the cameras are much better only if they are preceded by hacker beautiful photos in the oscillation.
É What is the importation of nocturnal photographs? If you ask Jim Wilson, the New York Times photograph from a very short time, you will find all the new iPhones photos like this. Given that there will be a crucial characteristic like gente, but not so important for the occasional photographs.
“Sometimes she hopes for a kiss that will make her feel differently and emotionally,” he said. “But for the mayor of the people who are not professional photographers, this is not important”.
The idea that intelligent phones are not established is not something that is negative. Significance depends on the size of the problem. And when you realize that it’s time to update, you’ll encounter a great piece of technology that might be dramatically better than the dramatic one.
Brian X. Chen is a columnist of Consumer Technology. Receive products and subscribe to Tech Fix, a column on how to solve problem problems with technology. Before the Times in 2011, reported on Apple and the Inalámic Industry for Wired. bxchen
