iPhone 13 ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ bug fix in iOS beta

Apple has reportedly fixed the issue that broke the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature on the iPhone 13 model. The feature, which lets Apple Watch users unlock their iPhones without a password while wearing a mask, now works again as of the second iOS 15.1 beta, as reported 9to5Mac.

Apple noted on its support page a few days ago that it is working on the issue. I’ve run into this issue myself on my personal iPhone 13 Pro and can confirm that it’s pretty annoying after getting used to the feature since it was introduced earlier this year. The new iPhones don’t have fingerprint readers, so when your mask interferes with Face ID the only way to unlock them is to use a password.

There’s no word on when iOS 15.1 will be released to the public, but it’s likely to contain more than just this fix. When it was announced at WWDC in June, SharePlay, one of the most popular new additions to the OS, missed out on the original iOS 15 release but first appeared in the 15.1 beta. This feature lets you share music and video content over FaceTime calls. iOS 15.1 is also set to allow you to add proof of vaccination status to the Wallet app.