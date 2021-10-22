iPhone Maker Foxconn to built Electric Car in India Unveils 3 prototypes of E Vehicle

Foxconn makes iPhones for Apple. The company has now made all preparations to enter the electric car market. Foxconn is also going to set up a factory for this in India.

iPhone maker Foxconn is preparing to make an electric car in India for Apple. The company has recently introduced three prototype models of electric vehicles. The company has disclosed its plan in this regard.

This is Foxconn’s plan

The company’s chairman Liu Young-way, while explaining the plan, said that work is underway to make electric cars in India, Europe and Latin America by 2024. For this, agreements are being made with German auto companies. Liu had earlier talked about starting work on making electric cars in Mexico as well.

Company chairman gave information

The Foxconn chairman gave this information this week while addressing a business forum in Taipei. He told that the work of making electric cars will start in Europe first. After this, the number of India and Latin America will come. The company has also set a target of providing parts and services for 10 percent of electric vehicles worldwide in the next five-six years.

Foxconn to set up factory with local company

Liu said that for this, factories will be set up in all markets including India in collaboration with local companies. The company has already started work to make a strong position in the growing market of Electric Vehicle (E Vehicle). In May this year, Foxconn announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with carmaker Stellantis to supply the technology to the auto industry. In October, Foxconn acquired a factory from the American company Lordtown Motors to manufacture electric cars. The company has also started manufacturing chips for vehicles.

E-vehicle market to be more than 150 lakh crore by 2030

Let us tell you that the market of electric cars in India is growing rapidly. India is currently the fifth largest electric car market in the world. The government has set a target to make the auto industry completely electric by 2030. The Indian electric car market is estimated to exceed 150 lakh crore by 2030.

These companies have already landed

Currently, Tata Motors dominates the electric car market in the country. Tata Motors currently holds more than half of the Indian electric car market. Apart from this, companies like Mahindra Electric, Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Ather Energy are also working in the e-vehicle segment. Elon Musk’s company Tesla is also trying to enter the Indian market.